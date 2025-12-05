‘It’s nice to have her back’: Dané van Niekerk gears up for Proteas return

Van Niekerk will play her first international match in more than four years.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt says she is pleased to have some additional experience in the national team, as the Proteas women welcome back all-rounder Dané van Niekerk for her highly anticipated return to international cricket in the first T20 match against Ireland in Cape Town on Friday (2pm start).

Van Niekerk, who made her Proteas debut in 2009 at the age of 15, last played for the national side in September 2021.

After she was sidelined by injury, and then dropped from the squad, she announced her retirement in 2023.

Having made a comeback at domestic level, however, the former SA captain announced earlier this year she aimed to return to the SA side, and she was set to play her first game for the Proteas in more than four years.

“She’s been great so far (in the pre-series training camp). It looks like she just wants to contribute in any way she can,” Wolvaardt said.

“She obviously has a lot of knowledge cricket-wise – she’s a very smart cricketer – so she has a lot to offer to the team, more just her skill.

“As a captain as well, she obviously did it for a lot of years, so any questions will be nice to bounce off her, and it’s really nice to have her back.”

Playing a role on and off the field

Entering a new-look setup since she last played – including younger teammates, a new captain (Wolvaardt) and a new coach (Mandla Mashimbyi) – 32-year-old Van Niekerk said she was under no illusions about setting the world alight.

Though she hoped to perform well for the national team, she was equally eager to assist in a leadership role both on and off the field.

“There’s a lot of energy around. A lot of things have changed since I was part of the team, and for the good. The intensity is through the roof,” she said.

“For me, it’s about contributing whichever way I can, whether it’s knowledge, tactics or just chats about cricket and experiences.”

Having played well at domestic level, Van Niekerk was satisfied with her current form, and she was delighted to be making her international comeback.

“I’m really proud of the strides I’ve made. There’s still a lot of hard work, but from where I was to where I am now, I’m pretty damn proud.”