‘World-class’ Baartman wishes Proteas well after missing out on selection

The seam bowler is the leading wicket-taker in the SA20 this season and all-time.

Ottneil Baartman reminded the cricketing world, and Proteas coach Shukri Conrad, just what a phenomenal performer he is with the ball by taking a hat trick and five wickets in guiding the Paarl Royals to a SA20 victory against Pretoria Capitals in Centurion on Thursday.

Baartman has been left out of the Proteas’ 15-man T20 World Cup squad, despite being the SA20’s leading wicket-taker this season with 16 wickets in five matches, at an average of 9.44 and economy rate of 8.09.

The right-arm seam bowler took 5/16 on Thursday night to help the Royals beat the Capitals by six wickets and qualify for the play-offs with two round robin matches remaining.

Baartman is also the SA20’s leading all-time wicket-taker, with 57 from 30 matches.

No discussions higher up

Asked how he felt about missing out on selection for next month’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, Baartman said: “The World Cup is a different story. All I can do is wish them the very best on their journey.

“It will be a tough one, in India. They must enjoy it and give their all, and hopefully bring it home.”

Pressed to say more, the 32-year-old added: “I wasn’t too disappointed [on missing selection], because I didn’t think I was going to be picked. I’ve had no discussions with the coach and don’t know why I wasn’t picked so I can’t answer for them.

“Obviously Shucks (coach Shukri Conrad) picked the squad based on what he is going to expect in India, and he selects the best team he thinks can win the World Cup.

“All I can do is keep putting in good, winning performances for my team.”

‘World-class’

Talking about his performance on Thursday night when he picked up three wickets in consecutive balls, Baartman said: “T20s are hard, it’s a batsman’s game, so taking a hat trick and five wickets is special. It doesn’t happen often so I’ll take it every day.”

Capitals captain Keshav Maharaj, who will be going to the World Cup next month, said Baartman was a “world-class performer”.

“You’ve got to compliment the man … people talk about X-factor, for me that’s holding the length for a long period of time, that’s Otters, with the odd bumper and a little bit of a change up. He keeps it simple, doesn’t leave the stumps, and if you look at the best bowlers in the world, they don’t leave the stumps.

“He sums up conditions very quickly and he’s a world-class performer. He’s done it at international level as well, and showed how he can change the game. He’s one of the best death bowlers we have, and now most successful in this competition. He’s showing his worth right now.”

Baartman has played 17 T20 Internationals, picking up 22 wickets.