World Cup-bound Jason Smith ‘hits it like a West Indian, but has a lot to learn’

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

8 January 2026

08:16 am

The middle-order batter is a surprise inclusion in the Proteas squad for the the T20 World Cup.

Jason Smith

Jason Smith of MICT showed what he can do with the bat in a crucial cameo knock in his team’s win against JSK. Picture: Carl Fourie for SA20

While Jason Smith has huge potential and “hits it like a West Indian” he still has a lot to learn about T20 cricket, according to his MI Cape Town team-mate Nicholas Pooran.

Smith is one of the surprise selections in the Proteas T20 World Cup squad, for the tournament to be held in India and Sri Lanka from next month.

The 31-year-old has played only two T20 internationals but is viewed by the selectors as a potential lower order finisher and game-changer.

He showed that ability on Tuesday night when he smashed a scintillating 22 off seven balls to swing the momentum the way of MI Cape Town in their close win against the Joburg Super Kings in the ongoing SA20.

With an average of 29 and strike rate of 129 in just under 100 T20 matches Smith certainly appears to have the game.

Indian conditions could suit Smith

Pooran, the well-travelled and experienced West Indian, who also played a big part in MI Cape Town’s win on Tuesday, said he liked what he saw in Smith.

“There’s a lot of talent and potential, he hits the ball like a West Indian for sure … but there’s a lot for him to learn as well,” said Pooran.

“It’s T20 cricket … it’s inconsistent form, we have to accept that. We will get criticised a lot for performances, and he [Smith] must learn as fast as possible.”

Pooran though said the middle order batter could find the going good at the World Cup.

“The conditions in India will be favourable for him. There will be a lot of spin.”

‘Hits it a long way’

Former Proteas coach and current assistant with Joburg Super Kings, Eric Simons, also had his say on Smith.

“You don’t answer it [whether you’re good enough or not] in one innings, in 6 or 7 balls,” said Simons.

“He played well, hit some crucial boundaries at crucial times, and took the momentum away from us. But, there’s a lot more to T20 cricket, but he hits it a long way.”

Smith and his MI Cape Town will be in action again on Saturday in the return fixture against the Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers.

