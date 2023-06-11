Dijana and Steyn shatter records to win Comrades Marathon

By Wesley Botton

Pre-race favourites Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn delivered record-breaking performances on Sunday, earning lucrative victories at the Comrades Marathon in Durban.

Defending men’s champion Dijana bided his time, forming part of a large chase group in the early stages of the 87km ultra-marathon as Ayanda Ngcobo led the race through halfway.

He eventually moved in front heading into Pinetown in the latter stages but had to work hard to hold off fighting Dutch athlete Piet Wiersma.

ALSO READ: Comrades Marathon live updates

Dijana crossed the finish line in 5:13:58, just seven seconds ahead of Wiersma, shattering the men’s ‘down’ run record of 5:18:19 which had been set in 2016.

Taking advantage of a course which was shorter than usual, Wiersma (5:14:01) and former ‘up’ run winner Edward Mothibi in third place (5:17:34) also dipped under the previous record.

The top 10 men all dipped under 5:30:00 for the first time in the history of the race, which was being held for the 96th time.

Steyn dominates

Steyn, meanwhile, did not allow the early pace to get carried away as Carla Molinaro took the lead after the start.

After covering less than a third of the distance, however, Steyn put the hammer down and moved in front.

Gerda @ 24km to go. She’s still on track for a course record #ComradesMarathon2023 pic.twitter.com/Ly70Hcms7l— Ntutu Letseka (@gosharpshooter) June 11, 2023

She never looked back, gradually pulling further away from her nearest challengers and crossing the finish line in 5:44:54.

Already the ‘up’ run record holder, Steyn took nearly 10 minutes off the ‘down’ run record of 5:54:43 which had stood for 34 years.

Adele Broodryk took second position, and while she was well off the pace, she would have been pleased to run under six hours, clocking 5:56:26.

It was a lucrative pay day for Dijana and Steyn, who each took home R1.2 million in prize money and record bonuses.

Top 10 men

1 Tete Dijana (RSA) 5:13:58, 2 Piet Wiersma (NED) 5:14:01, 3 Edward Mothibi (RSA) 5:17:34, 4 Gordon Lesetedi (RSA) 5:20:43, 5 Rufus Photo (RSA) 5:21:48, 6 Johannes Makgetla (RSA) 5:23:34, 7 Teboho Sello (RSA) 5:24:23, 8 Aleksei Beresnev (RUS) 5:24:41, 9 Gift Kelehe (RSA) 5:27:53, 10 Joseph Manyedi (RSA) 5:29:49