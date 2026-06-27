Djokovic inspired by Serena as he targets history at Wimbledon

"It is different in terms of just the overall physical state. I think I'm better prepared here than I was for Roland Garros, which was very demanding and draining."

Novak Djokovic is taking inspiration from Serena Williams’ sensational comeback as he sets his sights on a record-breaking triumph at Wimbledon.

Williams has returned to tennis at the age of 44 and will play her first singles match in four years when she faces Maya Joint in the Wimbledon first round next week.

The American legend has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in her remarkable career, just behind Djokovic’s men’s record tally of 24.

Djokovic, 39, is chasing an all-time record of 25 Grand Slam singles titles and Williams’ astonishing return — motivated by a desire to play in front of her two young daughters — prompted him to seek out the American to discuss her comeback.

“Look, first and foremost, what she’s doing is inspirational and it’s epic. That’s what I told her. I always admired her career, her journey, her story,” Djokovic told reporters on Saturday.

“For her to come back after years of being absent from the tour, two children later, and to give so much effort to, not just for her own satisfaction is remarkable.

“I told her that whatever happens, what she’s doing is truly inspirational for me personally, I’m sure for millions around the world.”

Djokovic set the Open Era record for the oldest men’s Grand Slam singles finalist when he was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open showpiece in January.

Ken Rosewall is the oldest man to win a Grand Slam singles title in the Open Era, aged 37 at the 1972 Australian Open.

With Williams’ return giving him extra belief in his own history bid, Djokovic hopes the American also enjoys a sustained run at a tournament she last won in 2016.

“I see her in the gym more than I have, I think, seen her when she was at her prime. It tells me that she really wants this to work out the best way possible,” he said.

“It’s admirable, honestly, the effort she’s putting in. Of course, all eyes are on her comeback. She created something historical, legendary in her career. She deserves every applause she’s going to get.”

‘Peaking at Wimbledon’

Williams and Djokovic have both won seven Wimbledon singles titles.

But Djokovic’s most recent triumph at the All England Club came four years ago, with his last final appearance ending in defeat against Alcaraz in 2024.

The Serb crashed out in the third round of the recent French Open, blowing a two-set lead against rising Brazilian star Joao Fonseca.

As the sands of time run out on Djokovic’s transcendent career, he knows Wimbledon’s fast grass-courts, which shorten draining rallies, offer him the best conditions to win that elusive 25th Grand Slam title.

“It is different in terms of just the overall physical state. I think I’m better prepared here than I was for Roland Garros, which was very demanding and draining,” he said.

“I was planning to peak at Wimbledon after the injury of the shoulder that kind of kept me away from the tour for several months.

“Obviously playing on grass, comparing to clay, you don’t need to exert as much physical effort. So that’s better for me.”

Wimbledon has always been Djokovic’s favourite tournament and he added: “I have a very good score here, some history. That gives me, of course, a higher dose of confidence coming into the tournament.”