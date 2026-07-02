Djokovic and Sinner keep Wimbledon title hopes alive

Women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka survived a tough second set to dispatch American McCartney Kessler.

Novak Djokovic produced a Wimbledon masterclass as the history-chasing star raced into the third round on Wednesday, while defending champion Jannik Sinner battled through before French Open champion Mirra Andreeva suffered a shock exit.

Djokovic demolished Stefanos Tsitsipas in a 98-minute rout that served as a statement of intent to Sinner and the rest of his Wimbledon title rivals.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, hitting 33 winners and making just seven unforced errors.

Djokovic’s latest attempt to make history by winning a record 25th Grand Slam singles title got off to a rocky start as he laboured against unheralded Wu Yibing in the first round on Monday.

Bidding to become the oldest man to win a major title in the Open era, Djokovic — who won the most recent of his Wimbledon crowns in 2022 — has increasingly looked his age over the last two Grand Slams.

The 39-year-old Serb crashed out in the French Open third round, blowing a two-set lead against Joao Fonseca.

But Djokovic underlined his enduring class with his latest win against Greek world number 87 Tsitsipas, who has now lost their last 12 meetings.

‘I’m feeling great’

Djokovic’s 104th match win at Wimbledon leaves him just one behind Roger Federer’s Open era record in the men’s singles.

He plays French 25th seed Arthur Rinderknech in the last 32.

“I’m feeling great. I like the terminology ‘vintage’, it brings back the best days and you feel very satisfied and joyful on the court when you’re playing this way,” said Djokovic after being asked if it was a vintage performance.

Sinner wasn’t at his best again but the world number one did just enough to beat Portugual’s Nuno Borges 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/2), 6-4.

The 24-year-old Italian had narrowly avoided an embarrassing first-round exit when he fought back from two sets to one down to beat Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday.

The four-time Grand Slam champion ended Carlos Alcaraz’s two-year reign as Wimbledon champion with a brilliant final victory over the Spaniard last year.

He was still some way from those lofty heights against spirited world number 48 Borges.

Next up for Sinner is a third-round tie against American world number 81 Jenson Brooksby.

“There’s a couple of things I need to improve. I felt some moments where I still need to get back to this rhythm,” Sinner said.

Andreeva out early

Andreeva arrived at the All England Club hailed as one of the sport’s rising stars after winning her maiden Grand Slam crown in Paris in June.

But the Russian teenager was unable to maintain the momentum from Roland Garros as Barbora Krejcikova recaptured the magic that inspired her unexpected Wimbledon title triumph two years ago.

The 30-year-old Czech, who also won the French Open in 2021, fought back for a dramatic 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory.

“What a match! It’s always been a huge fight against Mirra. I’m extremely proud I managed to win on this beautiful Centre Court, the best court in the world,” Krejcikova said.

Other results

World number one Aryna Sabalenka survived a tough second set to dispatch American McCartney Kessler.

The four-time Grand Slam champion won 6-1, 7-6 (11/9), securing a last-32 meeting with former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko.

“That was a true battle and I’m super happy that I was able to stay in that second set,” said Sabalenka.

Sabalenka has never won Wimbledon, losing in the semi-finals on each of her past three visits.

Serena Williams’ Wimbledon comeback is in jeopardy after the American legend suffered a knee injury in her singles defeat to Maya Joint on Tuesday.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, is due to play in the doubles with sister Venus later this week on her comeback after four years in retirement.

The 44-year-old’s agent said Serena “is doing everything she can to be ready for her doubles match”.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka, seventh seed Coco Gauff and fourth seed Jessica Pegula all advanced.