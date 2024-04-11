Elite stars gear up for Masters as storms threaten to impact opening round

Thunderstorms are likely to disrupt the opening day of the tournament.

Defending champion Jon Rahm plays a shot during the par-three contest ahead of the Masters tournament at Augusta National. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Jon Rahm relaxed after a successful Champions Dinner while Rory McIlroy sought mental calmness in Wednesday’s last practice session before Thursday’s start of the 88th Masters tournament.

An elite field of 89 players, including 20 first-time Masters starters, made final preparations at Augusta National for the year’s first major test.

“I feel like I’ve already got most of my prep work done,” second-ranked McIlroy said. “It’s just about going out there and being relaxed and being in the right frame of mind. And the more I can do that, the more I’ll be able to execute on the golf course.”

Third-ranked defending champion Rahm was enjoying good reviews for his Spanish-themed menu at Tuesday’s Champions Dinner, where past Masters winners gathered to share tales and good food.

“It’s essentially just a bunch of normal men. It was really fun,” Rahm said, noting of his speech, “I was so nervous I think I blacked out for a second.”

Rahm is among 13 players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League in the Masters field, having jumped from the PGA Tour last December.

McIlroy chasing grand slam

Hoping to earn his own invitation to next year’s Champions Dinner is McIlroy, a four-time major winner who would complete a career grand slam with a Masters triumph.

The 34-year-old from Northern Ireland will make his 10th attempt to join a select group that includes Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Gary Player and Ben Hogan.

“If I cast my mind back to 18-year-old Rory and I’m driving down Magnolia Lane for the first time, how would I feel and I think, it’s just always trying to go back to being grateful and feeling incredibly lucky that you can be a part of this tournament,” McIlroy said.

“Thankfully, I’ve improved a bit since my first start here and I feel like I’ve got all the tools to do well this week.

“But to bring those tools out, I think one of the most important things is to enjoy it and smell the — I guess not the roses — the azaleas along the way.”

Storms predicted

Thunderstorms are forecast to hit Augusta National on Thursday, likely bringing some disruption to the opening day of the tournament.

While fans basked in the sunshine on Wednesday’s final day of practice, players were expecting the conditions to change significantly for the first round.

Organisers said rain and scattered thunderstorms were expected in the region starting about noon (SA time) and lasting to 7pm on Thursday.

“Heavy rainfall and occasional wind gusts of 40-45 mph are anticipated over this period,” said the forecast.

The weather is expected to improve in the afternoon and into the evening and windy conditions are expected to continue in drier weather on Friday with sunshine expected over the weekend.

The prospect of heavy rainfall and high winds means that players who have enjoyed the firm surfaces and relatively calm winds know they will need to be ready for something very different.

Last year’s tournament was hit by bad weather with several rain delays leaving some players with nearly two rounds to play on the final Sunday.

Second-round play on the Friday was stopped after three pine trees fell close to the 17th hole.