Young SA golfer, Potgieter, just misses out on first PGA Tour title

The young SA golfer finished second after losing out to American Brian Campbell in a playoff.

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa reacts to losing out to Brian Campbell in a playoff at the Mexico Open. Picture: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Brian Campbell shook off an errant tee shot — saved by a lucky break — to birdie the second playoff hole, capturing his first US PGA Tour title at the Mexico Open with a gutsy win over South African Aldrich Potgieter on Sunday.

Campbell, a 31-year-old American who is back on the PGA Tour after his first spell there in 2017 ended in a return to the developmental Korn Ferry Tour, rattled in a three and a half foot birdie putt at the second hole of sudden death — the par-five 18th — to seal the win after Potgieter’s six-foot birdie attempt slid past the hole.

Both players had scrambled for pars when the playoff opened at 18 — shortly after both got up and down for birdie there to finish 72 holes tied on 20-under 264 at the VidantaWorld resort near Puerta Vallarta.

American Isaiah Salinda just missed out on the playoff, carding a 65 for solo third on 265.

187 starts without a win

“Grit, that’s the only word I can think of right now,” said Campbell, who had four birdies and three bogeys in his final-round 70. “I’m literally freaking out on the inside. I have no idea what’s going on right now.

Campbell had piled up 187 starts on the PGA and Korn Ferry tours without a win, and a first visit to the winner’s circle wasn’t looking likely when his tee shot at the second playoff hole veered toward the out-of-bounds woods.

But it hit a tree and ricocheted back into play, bouncing off a cart path into the right rough.

“Oh my gosh, that bounce? But we got ourselves back in position and gave ourselves a chance and it paid off,” said Campbell, who landed his second shot in the fairway 68 yards out from the pin and spun a terrific third shot to within four feet.

‘Pressure is a big thing’

Potgieter had the advantage with a tee shot in the fairway, but his second shot landed in one of the small bunkers in front of the green and his shot out left him a tough putt coming back.

It was the end of a hard day for the 20-year-old Pretoria-born prodigy, playing in only his 10th PGA Tour event.

He started the day with a one-shot lead — down from four strokes after his sensational second-round 61 — and had three birdies and three bogeys in his even par 71.

“Pressure is a big thing,” Potgieter acknowledged. “You can’t really beat it, you just have to learn and adjust to the next time you’re in this position again.

“I’m really happy with how I played this week,” added Potgieter, who won the 2022 Amateur Championship at Royal Lytham and now leads the tour in driving distance.

“If you would have told me I would get second place before the week started I would definitely have taken it.

“I’m just happy to have gotten into a playoff. The way I played today wasn’t my best. I was having to chase the whole time. It was nice to see some good results the last five or six holes of the tournament.”

Campbell admitted it could be discouraging to give up some 40 yards off the tee to Potgieter, but said he had learned to trust his own game.

“It’s impressive how far some of these guys hit it out here,” he said. “That’s just on me and I’ve got to take my game elsewhere.

“It’s cool to see what can happen,” he said.