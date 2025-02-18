Grace, Schwartzel to tee it up at SA Open in Durban

The defending champion is Dean Burmester, who like Grace and Schwartzel, plays his golf on the LIV Tour.

Charl Schwartzel in action at last year’s Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and multiple Major contender Branden Grace will tee it up at the SA Open golf tournament at Durban Country Club next week.

They will join defending champion Dean Burmester in a strong field that also includes in-form Sunshine Tour player Daniel van Tonder, Shaun Norris and rising stars such as Robin Williams and Ryan van Velzen.

Schwartzel, Grace and Burmester all play their golf on the LIV Golf Tour.

The SA Open will tee off next Thursday, 27 February, and conclude on Sunday, 2 March.

Schwartzel won the Masters in 2011, while Grace captured his SA Open title in 2020.

‘Amazing tournament to win’

“To win the second oldest Open in the world and with so much history is special. It also makes it special beating a player of Louis’s calibre,” said Grace of his victory in 2020 over 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen.

Schwartzel is back for another shot at a title where he’s twice finished second – one of those a playoff defeat.

“It would be an amazing tournament to win as the second oldest national Open in golf. As a South African it would be a privilege to have that under your belt. All golfers want to win their national Open and it would mean a lot to me to do so,” he said.

The fact that this year’s $1.5 million tournament – co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour – will be played at the historic and recently revamped Durban Country Club should also appeal to Schwartzel.

He finished second behind winner Tim Clark at Durban Country Club in the 2005 South African Open, and on the last occasion the tournament was played here in 2010, he finished fourth behind winner Ernie Els.