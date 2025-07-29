First medal for Team SA: Pieter Coetze wins gold at World Aquatics Champs

Coetze broke his own African record in the 100m backstroke.

Pieter Coetze, seen here at a World Cup gala, achieved a podium dplace at the World Championships in Singapore. Picture: Roslan Rahman/AFP

Pieter Coetze lit up the pool on Tuesday, storming to victory in the men’s 100m backstroke final and bagging the SA team’s first medal at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

Coetze triumphed in 51.85 seconds, winning his first world senior title. He also sliced 0.14 off his own African record of 51.99 which he had set when he won gold at the World Student Games in Germany earlier this month.

He won a tight battle for the medals, edging out Olympic champion Thomas Ceccon of Italy who grabbed silver in 51.90 and Yohann Ndoye Brouard of France who settled for bronze in 51.92.

Smith qualifies for final

Meanwhile, 19-year-old South African prospect Chris Smith booked his place in the men’s 100m breaststroke final.

Smith, the world junior record holder in the short course 50m breaststroke, was fifth fastest overall in the semifinals of the sprint event in 26.77 seconds.

He will return to the pool on Wednesday (2.03pm SA time) for the medal contest.

In the women’s 200m freestyle semifinals on Tuesday, Aimee Canny was 12th overall in 1:57.72, missing out on a place in the final.