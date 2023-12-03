Gerda Steyn breaks SA marathon record in Valencia

The 33-year-old athlete also qualified for next year's Olympic Games.

Gerda Steyn, seen here during the Absa Run Your City race in Joburg, broke her national marathon record in Valencia at the weekend. Picture: Felix Dlanga

Versatile long-distance runner Gerda Steyn closed out a memorable 2023 season by shattering her own South African marathon record at the Valencia Marathon in Spain on Sunday.

Competing against a strong line-up, which was packed with depth, Steyn took 11th position in the women’s race in 2:24:03.

The 33-year-old athlete chopped more than a minute off the national 42km mark of 2:25:28 she set in Siena in 2021. In the process, she also achieved the qualifying standard (2:26:50) for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

It was the third major road running record broken by Steyn this year, after she bettered her own mark by clocking 3:29:06 at the Two Oceans 56km race in Cape Town in April and shattered Frith van der Merwe’s ‘down run’ record by clocking 5:44:54 at the 87km Comrades Marathon in Durban in June.

Other results

Meanwhile, though she struggled in the second half, Irvette van Zyl also produced a solid performance at the weekend.

Just four weeks after winning the Soweto Marathon on home soil, 36-year-old Van Zyl finished 39th in Valencia in 2:27:29. She was 78 seconds outside her personal best (2:26:11).

In the men’s race, Adam Lipschitz was 56th in 2:13:01 on his marathon debut.

Up front, Worknesh Degefa won the women’s contest in 2:15:51, while fellow Ethiopian Sisay Lemma took the men’s race in 2:01:48.