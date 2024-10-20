Glenrose Xaba shatters SA marathon record on debut in Cape Town

Xaba clocked 2:22:22, destroying the previous national mark of 2:24:03 held by Gerda Steyn.

Glenrose Xaba closed out a remarkable season on Sunday, shattering the national record to win the Cape Town Marathon on her debut over the 42km distance.

The women’s lead group held back in the early stages before gradually picking it up, with Xaba leading a pack of eight athletes through halfway in 1:12:17.

The relentless South African maintained her intensity throughout the second half and managed to shake off the last of her pursuers in the chase for the line, breaking the tape in 2:22:22.

Shattering records

Xaba took nearly two minutes off the national women’s record of 2:24:03 set by Gerda Steyn in Valencia last year. She also destroyed the course record of 2:24:17 held by Tsige Abreha of Ethiopia, becoming the first South African woman to win the Cape Town Marathon since 2010.

Former world champion Mare Dibaba of Ethiopia took second place in 2:22:36 and Kenyan athlete Pascalia Chepkogei finished third in 2:22:49.

Xaba’s performance brought an end to a spectacular 2024 campaign which saw her winning four national titles on the road and the track. She also broke the SA record (32:12) over the 10km distance on the road.

Other results

In the men’s race on Sunday, Ethiopia’s Abdisa Tola Adera triumphed in 2:08:16, holding off a challenge from compatriot and defending champion Adane Kebede Gebre who took the runner-up spot in 2:08:32.

Melikhaya Frans was the first SA man home, taking fifth place overall in 2:12:18.

On Saturday, Deon-Lee Hendricks won the men’s 10km race at the Cape Town Marathon in 29:50 in windy conditions, while Tayla Kavanagh took the women’s race in 32:38.

Cape Town Marathon results

Men: 1 Abdisa Tola Adera (ETH) 2:08:15, 2 Adane Kebede Gebre (ETH) 2:08:32, 3 Mitku Tafa Dekeba (ETH) 2:10:10, 4 Edward Konana Koonyo (KEN) 2:11:24, 5 Melikhaya Frans (RSA) 2:12:18, 6 Oscar Kibet (UGA) 2:12:28, 7 Adeladlew Mamo Gebreyohannes (ETH) 2:12:37, 8 Desmond Mokgobu (RSA) 2:12:40, 9 Moses Tarakinyu (ZIM) 2:13:11, 10 Puseletso Mofokeng (RSA) 2:13:31

Women: 1 Glenrose Xaba (RSA) 2:22:22, 2 Mare Dibaba (ETH) 2:22:36, 3 Pascalia Chepkogei (KEN) 2:22:49, 4 Viola Chepngeno (KEN) 2:23:23, 5 Emmah Cheruto Ndiwa (KEN) 2:25:14, 6 Tsige Haileslase Abreha (ETH) 2:27:07, 7 Faith Chepkoech (KEN) 2:28:45, 9 Alemenesh Herpha Guta (ETH) 2:31:49, 10 Emma Westensee (RSA) 2:37:32