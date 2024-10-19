Cracking race expected as Xaba and Oldknow go head-to-head in Cape Town

Oldknow is the second fastest woman in the national all-time 42km rankings, while Xaba will make her marathon debut.

Glenrose Xaba, seen here at the Spar Grand Prix 10km race in Johannesburg earlier this month, will make her 42km debut at the Cape Town Marathon on Sunday. Picture: Reg Caldecott

With the strongest elite field the race has hosted since it was relaunched in 2014, Sunday’s Cape Town Marathon promises to produce one of the best 42km contests ever run on African soil.

From a local perspective, two South Africans are likely to attract even more interest than the impressive foreign contingent, in what could be a thrilling battle for the national record.

Both athletes have been diplomatic in the build-up, refusing to commit to a record attempt, but considering the shape they’ve been in this year, Glenrose Xaba and Cian Oldknow could push each other under the current SA mark of 2:24:03 held by Gerda Steyn.

Oldknow has already run 2:25:08 this year, in her first international marathon in Seville, and all signs indicate that she can go a fair bit quicker in the right conditions.

Xaba will be competing over the 42km distance for the first time, but she has indicated by her performances over the last few years that she could break new ground in the marathon. And her recent national 10km record of 31:12 has added even more spark to her highly anticipated debut.

Strong line-ups

Also in the field is former world champion Mare Dibaba of Ethiopia, but Dibaba is no longer at the peak of her career. And while Adane Kebede Gebre returns to defend her title, she clocked 2:24:17 last year, and both Xaba and Oldknow are capable of sticking with that pace if they are at their best.

The men’s race will also be exciting, with the line-up including former world record holder Dennis Kimetto of Kenya, former world champion Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia, and his compatriot, defending champion Tsige Haileslase.

It is the women’s race, however, that has attracted most of the interest in the build-up, with Xaba and Oldknow both in with a chance to make history.

While Stephen Mokoka has won the men’s race three times in the last six years, no SA woman has won the Cape Town Marathon since the event was relaunched 10 years ago.

They might not want to put pressure on themselves, and maybe they do feel the national record will be out of reach on what is not the fastest course in the world, but Xaba and Oldknow both have the ability to dip under Steyn’s mark.

And they both have a chance to end the local drought in the women’s contest. It’s going to be a cracking race.