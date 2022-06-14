Top jockeys Striker and Bling raise eyebrows as Durban July weights are published

Mike Moon

There were a few surprises when weights for the 2022 Hollywoodbets Durban July were published on Tuesday – and not due the handicappers.



The biggest shock was jockey Piere Strydom being declared to ride former July winner Belgarion for trainer Justin Snaith. Strydom has been out of action with injury issues for many a long month and was not considered likely to be fit for the R5-million race at Greyville on Saturday 2 July.



Also raising eyebrows was the declaration of another former champion, S’Manga Khumalo, to ride two horses – Jet Dark for Snaith and Sparkling Water for keen rival Mike de Kock. Will they arm-wrestle for the services of “Bling”?



Another surprise was the name of Callan Murray, who has been riding successfully in Hong Kong in recent months. He is down to ride De Kock’s Gold Challenge winner of Saturday, Al Muthana.



Muzi Yeni has been named by De Kock to partner ruling July ante-post betting favourite Safe Passage, recent winner of the Daily News 2000.



Freelance ace Richard Fourie gets the booking on joint-second favourite Pomp And Power for Snaith, while Craig Zackey is engaged for another Snaith hopeful, Hoedspruit.



Aldo Domeyer was declared by Snaith aboard his two-time July winner Do It Again.

Then the

re were the weights. But not any surprises.

Defending champion Kommetdieding and dual Queen’s Plate winner Jet Dark have been allocated joint top impost of 60kg for the Grade 1 contest over 2200m.



The current 7-2 favourite Safe Passage is set to carry 54.5kg, while joint-second favourites Pomp And Power and Sparkling Water have 53kg and 53.5kg respectively.



There was one supplementary entry – Andre Nel-trained Airways Law, who won the Saturday’ Grade 3 Cup Trial at Greyville, a “preferential” race for the July selection panel.

Owner Sabine Plattner paid a non-refundable fee of R30,190 for the privilege of being considered for the final line-up, though, strictly on merit rating, he is unlikely to crack the nod.



A total of 35 horses remain in contention for the 18 July running slots, plus two reserves. The final declarations deadline is Monday 20 June at 11am, and the next day final line-up will be announced and the barrier draw made live on television.



The official, televised July gallops will be held at Greyville on the morning of Thursday 23 June.

Durban July entries, 14 June 2022 (weight, name, MR, equipment, jockey, trainer):

60 Jet Dark 129 A (S’manga Khumalo) Justin Snaith

60 Kommetdieding 129 A (……………) HWJ Crawford/M Rix

59.5 Belgarion 128 A (Piere Strydom) Justin Snaith

58.5 Do It Again 126 A (Aldo Domeyer) Justin Snaith

58.5 Linebacker 126 A (……………) Vaughan Marshall

58 Al Muthana (AUS) 125 A (Callan Murray) Mike de Kock

56.5 Astrix 122 BA (……………) Paul Peter

55.5 Puerto Manzano (ARG) 120 BA (……………) Johan Janse van Vuuren

55.5 Russian Rock 120 A (……………) Dean Kannemeyer

55 Bingwa 119 BA (……………) Johan Janse van Vuuren

54.5 Marina 118 BA (……………) Candice Bass-Robinson

54.5 Nebraas 118 BA (……………) Sean Tarry

54.5 Safe Passage 122 A (Muzi Yeni) Mike de Kock

54.5 Second Base 118 BAM (……………) Johan Janse van Vuuren

54 Zillzaal 117 TA (……………) Sean Tarry

53.5 Crown Towers (AUS) 116 AM (……………) Justin Snaith

53.5 Flying Carpet 116 TBA (……………) Sean Tarry

53.5 Hoedspruit 116 A (Craig Zackey) Justin Snaith

53.5 Sovereign Spirit 116 BA (……………) Ashley Fortune

53.5 Sparkling Water 116 A (S’manga Khumalo) Mike de Kock

53 Airways Law 108 A (…………..) Andre Nel

53 Aragosta 118 A (Warren Kennedy) Mike de Kock

53 Chollima 102 A (……………) Glen Kotzen

53 Crimson King 108 A (……………) Glen Kotzen

53 Divine Odyssey 113 BA (……………) Johan Janse van Vuuren

53 Fire Alley 112 BA (……………) Candice Bass-Robinson

53 Native Tongue 107 AM (……………) Justin Snaith

53 Never Ending Rain 101 BA (……………) Glen Kotzen

53 One Way Traffic 104 A (……………) Justin Snaith

53 Pomp And Power 118 A (Richard Fourie) Justin Snaith

53 Red Saxon 118 A (……………) Joe Soma

53 Silvano’s Timer 98 A (……………) Dean Kannemeyer

53 Super Silvano 107 BA (……………) Brett Crawford

53 Warrior 108 A (……………) Justin Snaith

53 Waterberry Lane 117 A (……………) Dean Kannemeyer

53 Zapatillas 118 A (……………) Brett Crawford