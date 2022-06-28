Durban July fever running high after Covid-19 restrictions lifted

Jack Milner

For the first time since 2019, there is expected to be a full house at Greyville on Saturday for the running of this year’s R5-million Hollywoodbets Durban July.

With the lifting of all Covid restrictions and the news that all sporting and other events have opened up unconditionally, Greyville Racecourse is looking forward to welcoming thousands of horse racing fans.

“The fact that proof of vaccination or negative PCR tests is no longer a requirement for entry to the racecourse is most welcome and a great boost for the event,” said marketing and events executive Stephen Marshall.

“Entrance tickets at R230 are on sale at all Computicket outlets and racegoers can look forward to a great day with high-quality horse racing, exciting fashion and contemporary music combining to ensure an incredible sporting and social experience.

“The Durban July has traditionally brought the ‘Rainbow Nation’ together in a spirit of goodwill and excitement and with the support of new sponsors Hollywoodbets, this year will now be no different,” he added.

The first of 12 races is due off at 11.50am with the Durban July scheduled for 4pm.

Greyville’s gates will open at 9am. T0te betting is open on the Durban July at all TAB branches.