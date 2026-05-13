Surprises in first Durban July log

WSB 1900 glory spurned as selectors show their hand.

There were some raised eyebrows – though no almighty shocks – when the first selectors’ log for the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July was unveiled this week.

The surprises lay among the horses that didn’t make the current 20 most-preferred candidates for the R10-million epic to be contested at Greyville racecourse on 4 July.

Most notable among those snubbed were the first, second and third finishers in this past weekend’s HWB 1900, traditionally one of the most influential July trials and a race from which many of the great race’s champions have graduated.

Winner of Saturday’s 1900, Isivivane, is among the “next eight” (i.e. in a top 28 of the 44 entries remaining after first declarations), as are runner-up Regulation and third-placed Trust.

Many ante-post punters were impressed with the finishing efforts of this trio and their bookmaker prices were trimmed to 25-1, 14-1 and 14-1 respectively – relatively short in a futures market this far ahead of race day.

The official handicappers raised Isivivane a meagre four merit-rating points for his win, to 108, while Regulation and Trust got a single point each, taking them to 106 and 1112 respectively. This light touch might have been due to the slow time recorded in the WSB 1900, but fans can argue that the race carried prestigious Grade 3 black-type status and the starting line-up boasted a majority of July entries.

Adding insult to injury was that fourth-placed The Ultimate King and sixth Native Ruler – both soundly beaten on Saturday – made it into the top 20 on the July log (16th an 12th respectively), thanks to prior elevated ratings.

Isivivane’s trainer Peter Muscutt declared in the winner’s circle that he saw no further need to race his charge before the July; so strategy might need revision if the illustrious Hollywood syndicate connections hope to get an outing in the big race they sponsor.

Gripes about the first July log were always likely as there were simply too many standout hopefuls to squeeze into a top 20.

Other contentious exclusions include SA Oaks winner Curious Girl and up-and-coming three-year-old Happy Verse – along with in-form Enflame, who didn’t even make the top 28.

Among inclusions open to question are Jan Van Goyen, Olivia’s Way, Choisaanada and Grand Empire.

Of course, the July picture is likely to change in the coming weeks as more preparatory races are decided and the selectors don their thinking caps once again with pleas and arguments ringing in their ears.

First 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July log (12 May):

[position, name, (age & sex), trainer, MR, (odds)]

1 See It Again (6G) Justin Snaith 130 (6-1)

2 The Real Prince (5G) Dean Kannemeyer 128 (8-1)

3 Eight On Eighteen (4C) Justin Snaith 129 (6-1)

4 Gladatorian (6G) Stuart Ferrie 127 (33-1)

5 Okavango (4G) Justin Snaith 125 (12-1)

6 Legal Counsel (4G) Justin Snaith 128 (40-1)

7 Wish List (3F) Justin Snaith 117 (8-1)

8 Fire Attack (4C) Alec Laird 124 (40-1)

9 Jan Van Goyen (3G) Mike & Mathew de Kock 118 (16-1)

10 Note To Self (3G) Justin Snaith 118 (6-1)

11 Star Major (3C) James Crawford 118 (16-1)

12 Native Ruler (4G) Justin Snaith 121 (25-1)

13 King Pelles (5G) Gavin van Zyl 122 (20-1)

14 Hazy Dazy (3F) Corne Spies 117 (20-1)

15 Mocha Blend (4F) Frank Robinson 117 (16-1)

16 The Ultimate King (4G) Tony Peter 117 (25-1)

17 Choisaanada (4G) Erico Verdonese 121 (40-1)

18 Atticus Finch (6G) Alec Laird 127 (75-1)

19 Olivia’s Way (4F) Roy Magner 114 (40-1)

20 Grand Empire (3G) Sean Tarry 111 (16-1)

Next eight in alphabetical order:

Callmegetrix (5M) Sean Tarry 115 (50-1)

Curious Girl (3F) Mike & Mathew de Kock 100 (33-1)

Happy Verse (3G) Justin Snaith 113 (25-1)

I Salute You (4G) Peter Muscutt 112 (66-1)

Isivivane (4G) Peter Muscutt 108 (25-1)

Regulation (4G) Justin Snaith 106 (14-1)

Trust (3G) Candice & Tammy Dawson 111 (14-1)

Viva Liberte (3G) Candice Bass 114 (40-1)