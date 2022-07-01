Durban July latest: Excitement building ahead of Africa’s greatest race

Citizen Reporter

It’s that time of the year! The Durban July – officially called the Hollywoodbets Durban July Handicap – is to the Greyville Racecourse on Saturday, 2 July 2022.

South Africa’s beloved annual thoroughbred horse race took a knock during the Covid-19 pandemic and was only attended by jockeys while closed to the general public.

Needless to say, excitement levels galloped upwards in the lead to the Durban July – from prepping for special events to mark the occasion, to the much-anticipated fashion codes.

There have also been dramatic news developments dominating headlines this week: Zapatillas withdrawing from the race and Airways Law drafted into starting line-up.

Durban July live updates

Durban July: Vital information

Do note: Covid19 restrictions are in place for the 2022 Durban July. Visitors will need to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative PCR test to gain entrance.

The main race is set to giddy up at 4.20pm (we do not apologise for bad puns) from the Greyville Racecourse – a 2,800m track with a slight uphill run from the 2400m to 1800m mark.

The theme for the 2022 event is: ‘Show me the Honey!’

‘Show me the Honey’

This weekend Greyville race course in KwaZulu-Natal will be swarming with fashionistas who’ve missed the opportunity to show off their best and possibly their worst on the fashion front.

Although you can get the dress code wrong, you can opt to ignore the theme or dress as though you’re at a Matric ball.

The Citizen spoke to experts in the fashion industry who gave us tips on what to wear and what to avoid. Read more here.

Durban July entries

The final field for the Hollywoodbets Durban July has been announced. Mike de Kock’s Safe Passage is the early favourite, opening up at 7/2.

Meanwhile, Linebacker (second in the Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge) along with Pomp and Power, and Sparkling Water (second in the Premier’s Champions Challenge) won’t disappoint.

That said, the defending champion, Kommetdieding, will carry top weight when the stall gates fly open on Saturday 2 July.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla. Reporting by Wesley Botton, Sandisiwe Mbhele, Kaunda Selisho, Mike Moon, Thami Kwazi, and Thembinkosi Sekgaphane.