The Real Prince, the real deal: Hot favourite goes down by a whisker in Durban July

The four-year-old gelding started at bookmaker odds of 14-1.

Spectators celebrate during the Durban July main race on 2 July 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Real Prince won the 2025 Hollywoodbets Durban July at Greyville, narrowly beating hot-pot 2-1 favourite Eight On Eighteen.

Ridden by Craig Zackey and trained by Dean Kannemeyer, four-year-old gelding The Real Prince started at bookmaker odds of 14-1, paid R10.30 a Win and R2.90 a Place on the TAB tote.

It was Kannemeyer’s fourth Durban July victory – after Power King in 2015, Eyeofthetiger in 2006 and Dynasty in 2003.

His father Peter won the race as a trainer in 1979 with Over the Air.

ALSO READ: Somizi arrives in a chopper, stealing the show with 8 outfit changes at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

It was owner Lady Christine Laidlaw’s second success in South Africa’s premier horse race, after Power King.

But it was an emotional Craig Zackey’s first July victory.

In third place in the 129th running of the Grade 1 R5-million contest was Selukwe (17-2), with Royal Victory (20-1) in fourth and Madison Valley (25-1) in fifth.

Kannemeyer hails win at Durban July

The Real Prince’s win was described as a “training feat” by racing experts.

Many pundits had doubts about the horse’s stamina capacity over the July’s 2200m – largely because he had never raced beyond 1600m before Saturday.

Also, Kannemeyer had decided not to race his charge after his fourth place in the 1400m Drill Hall Stakes in early May – for fear of incurring further handicap penalties. This led to speculation that he was underprepared for the July.

A fairly slow pace in the big race appeared to play into The Real Prince’s hands as he had reserves of energy to summon up notable finishing speed to forge past Eight On Eighteen in the final 200m and snatch the honours.

READ MORE: ‘Shrewdies’ to make July Quartet pay big

In a heart-warming display of sportsmanship, just metres past the winning post, jockey Richard Fourie on Eight On Eighteen reached over for a high-five with Zackey.

While still in the saddle, flushed with success, Zackey said: “I said he was the best miler in the country. I knew, if he stays, he will win.”

Kannemeyer commented: “I’m super thrilled with the performance. I thought from the pedigree that he would go further.”

He credited “a great team performance”, singling out bloodstock expert Jehan Malherbe, Lady Laidlaw’s adviser, who was a key part of the masterful planning.

Fast pace race

From the 2200m start, well-backed three-year-old Immediate Edge raced clear for a few metres before relinquishing the lead to defending July champion Oriental Charm.

A fast pace was predicted for the 2025 July, thanks to a number of known pacemakers in the field.

But that was not to be as Oriental Charm kept the brakes firmly on for the first 1000m – followed by Confederate, Purple Pitcher, Madison Valley and Eight On Eighteen, who travelled five lengths off the leader.

As the pack wheeled around the bend into the short Greyville straight, Confederate dived into the lead, with Eight On Eighteen hot on his flank.

All the while, The Real Prince had been improving position and suddenly surged forward.

It came down to a head-bobbing duel, but four-year-old The Real Prince, carrying 56.5kg, always seemed to have the edge over the younger horse, who was lugging 57kg.

The winning distance was 0.25 lengths, with Selukwe 2.65 lengths adrift.

The Exacta paid R26, the Trifecta R349 and the Quartet R3 826.

NOW READ: July day eyes on Pick 6’s R15m prize