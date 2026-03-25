Bans on top jockeys rock racing

More riders investigated over apparent betting rule breaches.

Lady Justice is often depicted wearing a blindfold, to indicate impartiality or application of the rule of law without regard to wealth, power or status.

One can imagine individuals at the National Horseracing Authority of Southern Africa tying on their blindfolds before they decided to impose “interim suspensions” on leading jockeys S’Manga Khumalo and Luyolo Mxothwa this week.

These two men are very popular figures among the local racing public and are exemplars of much-demanded racial-profile transformation in the game – not to mention highly skilled and talented products of the country’s internationally acclaimed jockey apprenticeship system.

Khumalo, in particular, is a totemic figure: the first black national champion jockey and the first black rider to win the country’s biggest race, the Durban July – in 2013 on the horse Heavy Metal.

Khumalo lies in ninth place on the 2025/26 jockey championship log with 58 winners, while Mxothwa is 12th with 51 wins.

In a country where high-profile people involved in dodgy stuff seem immune to accountability, the NHA’s action stands out.

Reasons behind the suspensions aren’t explicitly spelled out in NHA press releases, but they appear connected to illegal betting activities. All should be revealed when hearings into the cases are conducted on 7 and 8 April.

The NHA emphasises that the interim suspensions are “a precautionary measure” and do not “constitute a finding of guilt”.

The press releases also contain the concluding line, “Further investigations in respect of other licensees are currently ongoing.” We could have more cases on our hands.

The releases read, in part: “This decision follows the emergence of serious allegations concerning the jockey’s conduct, which are currently under investigation and will form the subject of an inquiry scheduled for 7 and 8 April 2026.

“The allegations relate, inter alia, to:

• communications and financial dealings linked to race activity;• exchange-betting and related conduct; and

• actions allegedly inconsistent with the integrity of horseracing and the obligations of a licensed jockey.

“These matters potentially constitute contraventions of multiple rules of the NHA, including provisions relating to:

• corrupt or dishonest practices;• prohibited betting activities;• conduct affecting the performance of a horse; and

• conduct bringing the sport into disrepute.

“In terms of Rule 91.2 of the NHA rules, the chief executive has determined that the continued participation of the jockey poses an unacceptable risk to the integrity of the sport.

“Accordingly, during the period of suspension, the jockey is:

• prohibited from riding in any race under NHA jurisdiction;• prohibited from participating in race meetings in any capacity as a licensed jockey; and

• required to comply with all directives issued by the NHA.

“The NHA emphasises that this action is taken in the interests of:

• safeguarding the integrity of horseracing;• maintaining public and industry confidence in race outcomes; and

• preventing any potential continuation or repetition of the alleged conduct.

“The authority further notes that the interim suspension is a precautionary measure and does not constitute a finding of guilt.

“A formal inquiry will be convened on 7 and 8 April 2026, where the jockey will be afforded full procedural rights, including:

• legal representation;• the opportunity to present and challenge evidence; and

• a fair hearing before an inquiry board constituted in terms of the NHA Constitution.

“The interim suspension will remain in place pending the outcome of this process, subject to any further lawful determination.

“The NHA reiterates its zero-tolerance approach to conduct that undermines the integrity of horseracing.”