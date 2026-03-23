Missiles be damned! World Cup goes on

Stars Calandagan and Forever Young on the Meydan card.

The show must go on. That’s the word from the organisers of Saturday’s scheduled Dubai World Cup at Meydan racecourse.

There are a few stayaways among elite horses and trainers from various parts of the world – understandable with missiles incoming – but likely fields for the nine races at the meeting are remarkably star-studded.

The latest news is that Calandagan, the world’s top-rated Flat horse in 2025, flew to Dubai from Paris at the weekend ahead of his run in the Group 1 Sheema Classic, the main supporting feature on the World Cup card.

The gelding’s owner, Aga Khan Studs, consulted staff resident in Dubai before deciding to give the go-ahead to trainer Francis-Henri Graffard’s five-year-old, the winner of four Group 1 events last year, including the Japan Cup in November.

Calandagan joins other equine luminaries like Forever Young, Rebel’s Romance and Hit Show at the $30.5-million Meydan extravaganza.

Two weeks ago, the Dubai Racing Club announced its intention to gallop on, despite war raging in the region: “Preparations continue as planned, and we look forward to welcoming guests and the racing community for the event.”

Even a missile strike near Meydan during the Friday 13 March race meeting couldn’t deter them.

The explosion “a few miles away” forced a temporary halt to proceedings after the first race of the evening. Spectators were told to seek shelter under the grandstand, but just 22 minutes later racing was back on and the programme was completed without further delay.

Missiles, bombs and drones have caused injuries and damage in the United Arab Emirates, including at Dubai Airport, about 10km from Meydan. The UAE and Iran are 55km apart, across the Strait of Hormuz, the battleground in headlines across the world.

If anyone needed proof of racing people’s obsession with the game, it’s the determination to stage the 2026 World Cup – the 30th iteration of the event.

The driving force behind this show of defiance is Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, prime minister of the UAE and arguably the most powerful person in world horse racing as boss of the mighty Godolphin ownership empire. The World Cup was his brainchild – to showcase his country to the world – and has grown to become an iconic international event.

However, some big names in racing have decided that discretion is the better part of valour. About a dozen Japanese-trained horses – notably turf standout Danon Decline – will not make the trip and leading stables in the US, Australia, the UK and Ireland have also opted out. South African horses once slated for the meeting will remain at their US and European bases.

Good news is that World Cup champion Hit Show arrived in Dubai on a Saturday flight from Miami – alongside Breeders’ Cup Sprint winner Bentornato and Magnitude, another World Cup hopeful, from the Steve Asmussen yard.

Hit Show, who sprang a 66-2 upset in 2025 for trainer Brad Cox, is striving to become only the second horse to defend his title in the $12-million flagship event.

He’ll have a tough task against Japan’s Forever Young, who won the Breeders’ Cup Classic and February’s Grade 1 Saudi Cup – travelling straight on from the latter to Dubai – who looks set to start as favourite for the big race.