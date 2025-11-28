Big T punters share in cash piles on offer at Betway Summer Cup

R5m Pick 6 not easy pickings.

The Betway Summer Cup is the richest race in South Africa with a R6-million purse for horse owners to vie for but there are also riches on offer to the humble punter at Saturday’s running of the famous race – with carryovers ensuring massive pools for various bet types.

A R5-million Pick 6 pool is predicted, along with a R2-million Jackpot 3 and a R2-million Quartet on the Summer Cup itself (Race 8 on the card).

The advertising blurb suggests racegoers can “go home smiling” if they crack one of these bets but the truth is smiles turn to frowns when one tackles the task of compiling wagers. Most races on the programme are fiendishly difficult to decipher.

Dingaans

Indeed, the first three legs of the Pick 6 are so wide open and competitive that punters are forced to go wide in their selections, which makes it necessary to economise in the principal features, the Cup and the Jackpot City Dingaans.

In the latter, the first major test of the season for promising three-year-olds, there are – thankfully – a couple of standout runners who most players will rely on to get them through the minefield.

Sean Tarry-trained colt Tin Pan Alley looks a special talent and will be at a short price to add his name to the list of distinguish Dingaans winners.

Tin Pan Alley’s main challenge will come from Jan Van Goyen from the Mike & Mathew de Kock stable, who is returning to action after a three-month break and might not be at full fitness – especially with his prime target of the Cape Guineas a couple of weeks hence.

Another danger in the Dingaans might be much-whispered-about Trust, but punters will have to rely on his name, literally.

Three ‘must-haves’

Boiling down the Summer Cup to a handful of selections, one comes up with three “must-haves” in the shape of King Pelles, defending champ Atticus Finch and Madison Valley.

That, of course, omits ruling 3.80 ante-post favourite The Equator, but after this week’s televised expert panel discussion so comprehensively trashed the Irish-import’s credentials, stake-squeezed punters might be willing to dump Tony Peter’s colt from their permutations.

Who’d argue with the view of the likes of Tarry, De Kock, former champion jockey Anton Marcus and other form wizards that The Equator is a “hyped favourite” yet to prove himself in top company.

If there are a few rands to spare, The Equator might be included, along with longer shots like Otto Luyken, My Best Shot, Royal Victory, Legend Of Arthur, Busstopinhounslow and Navajo Nation (for a big payout).

Pick 6 selection:

1,2,6,7,11,12,13,19 X 2,4,5,9,10,12 x 3,5,9,13,15 X 1,2,11 X 1,3,5 X 2,5,10 (R6,480)

Race 8 Quartet selection:

Floating banker 3 with 1,2,5,7,9 and 20 (R480)