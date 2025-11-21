Fox On The Run in the hunt in Punters Cup

Top Cape youngsters clash.

An annual debate in racing is about where the nexus of three-year-old thoroughbred strength lies: Cape or Highveld? It’s mainly been the former in recent years but upcountry has a shout this time.

Guineas races ahead will sort it all out but, in the meantime, aficionados get a chance to assess some of the south’s most promising youngsters in Saturday’s Race Coast Cape Punters Cup over 1600m at Kenilworth.

It’s an important Grade 2 race itself, but many horses in the line-up will be using it as their springboard into the Grade 1 Cape Guineas in mid-December.

The runner with the best record to date is Happy Verse (7.14 for the win), trained by Justin Snaith. This well-bred colt has won three of his four starts – and only failed after suffering a fall in a fractious pre-race episode.

However, he is drawn 11 of 12 and it’s been 84 days since he last went to the races. He’ll probably need this to get him to his sharpest.

The rivals include stablemate Randolph Hearst (3.57) and Good For You (2.00) from Glen Kotzen’s stable.

The latter has attracted a lot of ante-post attention, which must be respected.

Fox On The Run (5.00) from James Crawford’s yard looks well-primed for this encounter. He’s drawn in pole, has ace jockey Richard Fourie in the irons and goes for a hat-trick off the golden three-week break.

Of course, with horses at this developmental stage, any winner is possible and it’s advisable to go as wide as affordable in exotic bets.

To fund a broad selection in this leg, punters will seek to economise elsewhere and the main supporting feature, the Sophomore Sprint (Listed), offers an opportunity.

All The Rage (1.11) will live up to his name when he steps out for Candice Bass – and hopefully justifies hefty support.