Bookies back Tarry runners

Trainer's charges top boards for three graded features at Greyville.

Trainer Sean Tarry has some excellent runners in action at Hollywoodbets Greyville on Sunday and a number of his runners have been priced up as favourites to win their respective races.

This is the final major race meeting of the season and the 10-race card comprises four Grade 1 races, three Grade 2s, one Grade 3 and two Listed events.

Although a Grade 3 race, the World Pool Gold Cup, is one of the highlights of the day and Tarry-trained Future Pearl tops the betting at 12-10. The four-year-old son of Futura was a facile winner of this race last year and looks set likely to repeat that performance this time around in the R1-million race over 3200m.

Tarry also saddles Lucky Lad in the Grade 1 Mercury Sprint, and this top-class sprinter is also priced up at 12-10. However, he does not have a good draw, which has been a perennial problem for him at Greyville, but over 1200m this time he should be running at them powerfully over the final 400m.

Record breaking champion jockey in waiting Richard Fourie has the ride on both Future Pearl and Lucky Lad.

In the Grade 1 World Pool Moment Of The Day Champion Stakes for juveniles over 1600m, Tarry trains the top three runners on the card. Proceed is already a Grade 1 champion, having won the Gold Medallion at Hollywoodbets Scottsville in June, beating stablemate Cosmic Speed by 0.75. However, that result was reversed in the Grade 2 Golden Horseshoe over 1400m at Greyville on Hollywoodbets Durban July day, courtesy in main to a better draw.

They have both been priced up at 7-2 but Legend Of Arthur, the mount of Fourie, is also in the line-up and is third favourite at 5-1. But while the other two are drawn midfield, this son of Lancaster Bomber will have to jump from barrier No 13.

Unfashionably bred Quid Pro Quo has been consistently blowing away her opposition and it comes as no surprise to see Barend Botes’ charge topping the boards at 12-10 for the Grade 1 Douglas Whyte Stakes for two-year-old fillies over 1600m. S’manga Khumalo is back on board, and while she is drawn at No 12, she tends to drop out to the back of the field in any case and produce a late flourish.

The Grade 1 HKJC Champions Cup carries a stake of R1.5 million and Michael Roberts-trained See It Again has been priced up favourite at 2-1. He was desperately unlucky in the Durban July as he suffered some late interference and comes in well weighted under race conditions. Piere Strydom is back in the irons.

The meeting is a Hong Kong World Pool event so punters will be able to bet into massive TAB pools. There are also two carryovers at the meeting – R2 million to kick off the Pick 6 with a likely pool of R15 million and a R1-million to the Quartet in Race 7 (Gold Cup) with a likely pool of R5 million.

BETTING

WORLD POOL GOLD CUP

12-10 Future Pearl; 9-2 Future Swing; 10-1 Nebraas; 14-1 One Way Traffic; 16-1 Madison Valley, Master Fuego; 18-1 Aragosta, Ponte Pietra; 20-1 Shoot The Rapids; 22-1 Master Redoute, Raiseahallelujah; 25-1 Zeus; 33-1 Son Of Raj; 35-1 Breeze Over; 45-1 Baratheon.

HKJC CHAMPIONS CUP

2-1 See It Again; 9-2 Dave The King; 6-1 Cousin Casey; 13-2 Flag Man, Royal Victory; 10-1 Winchester Mansion; 16-1 Barbaresco; 25-1 Double Superlative; 28-1 Hluhluwe; 40-1 Purple Pitcher.

MERCURY SPRINT

12-10 Lucky Lad; 7-2 At My Command; 12-1 Royal Aussie; 13-1 Surjay, I Am Giant; 14-1 Golden Sickle, Mrs Browning; 16-1 Cruise Control; 20-1 and upwards others.

WORLD POOL MOMENT OF THE DAY CHAMPION STAKES

7-2 Proceed, Cosmic Speed; 5-1 Legend Of Arthur; 17-2 Great Plains; 9-1 Truth; 10-1 The Specialist, VJ’s Angel; 16-1 Mount Pinatubo; 25-1 and upwards others.

DOUGLAS WHYTE STAKES

12-10 Quid Pro Quo; 7-2 Lock And Key; 9-1 World Of Alice, Spirit Of Levana; 14-1 Fatal Flaw; 16-1 Scars Of War; 20-1 and upwards others.