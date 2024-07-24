Drop in trip suits Dancing Dora

Dancing Dora has won her only start over course and distance.

A drop back to 1200m in Race 7 at the Vaal on Thursday could result in Dancing Dora notching up her first victory in 604 days.

This five-year-old daughter of Pomodoro was last led into the winner’s enclosure on 29 November 2022, and for a while lost her form. But more recently she has been showing glimpses over her old self and could find this MR 64 Handicap for fillies and mares right up her street.

Her last two races were on the Inside track at Turffontein with her penultimate run over 1200m. A difficult start saw her left quite far back and although she ran on powerfully, she was unable to catch Nazare who held on to win by 0.40 lengths.

She then tried 1450m on the same track last time out and again had an issue at the start as she stumbled out of the stalls. However, when asked for an effort by jockey Chase Maujean there was nothing to come and she ended up in fourth place, beaten 2.50 lengths by Gimmefabulous.

Now trainer and part-owner Fanie Bronkhorst has put her back over 1200m and this time she will be racing on the Classic track at the Vaal. So, as has been the case in her last few starts, should Dancing Dora falter as they come out of the gates, she will have a much longer straight to make up the ground.

It is also worth taking into account that three of her five wins have come at this course off seven runs.

The other factor in her favour is the engagement of Gavin Lerena for the ride. While he has not managed to win on her in eight rides, he has guided her to two seconds, a third and fourth. Most importantly, the last time he was aboard, which was on 9 April, Dancing Dora went down 0.10 lengths to Count Your Chances.

Her main threat is likely to come from stable companion Red Carpet Girl. However, she has yet to win at this course and the fact all three of her wins have come up the straight, probably explains that.

Also, based on the jockey arrangements, one would have to feel that Dancing Dora is the stable elect.

While Denis Schwarz is riding well and does ride frequently for Bronkhorst, Lerena does seem to get the choice rides from the stable.