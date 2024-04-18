Huge boost for horse racing in Joburg, Vereeniging and Gqeberha

Owners and trainers in the money; racecourses to get facelifts.

Turffontein racecourse is one of three which will undergo renovations. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Operator 4Racing has announced sweeping changes designed to boost horse racing on the Highveld and in the Eastern Cape.

Headlining the overhaul is an 8% hike in stakes, which brings 4Racing’s overall prize money pot to R177-million “for the period” – the highest in the country.

Also, trainers on the Highveld and in Gqeberha are to be paid incentives for running their horses – on a sliding scale rewarding frequency. There will also be tempting inducements for raiding trainers.

All three of the company’s venues – Turffontein Racecourse in Joburg, The Vaal Racecourse near Vereeniging and Fairview Racecourse in Gqeberha – “will undergo renovation to ensure the best possible racing experience for all stakeholders”, said a press release.

“With 122 scheduled fixtures for the Highveld and 66 for Gqeberha, 4Racing guarantees the largest opportunity to highlight the best of South African horse racing,” it added.

Gabriel Soma, 4Racing head of operations, commented: “As 4Racing strives to enrich the ownership experience, we are currently working on additional incentives aimed at benefiting owners, with further details to be announced in due course.”

Rewarding dedication

On the new trainer incentives, the release explained: “To reward the dedication and talent of trainers on the Highveld and Gqeberha, 4Racing is set to introduce an attractive incentives programme. Trainers can earn between R15,000 and R35,000 per month, with a minimum guarantee of R15,000. From May 2024 to February 2025, trainers who produce 90% of their monthly runners across the 4Racing programme, excluding Grade 1, 2, and 3 runners, will be eligible for the incentives.

“Should a trainer produce 90% of his runners on the Highveld or Gqeberha during the months of May 2024, June 2024 and July 2024, the trainer will receive a payment of R25,000 per month into their account subject to meeting a runner per box criteria which will be communicated.

“Should a trainer produce 90% of his runners on the Highveld or Gqerbha during the period August 2024 to February 2025, the trainer will receive a payment of R15,000 per month into their account subject to meeting a runner per box criteria which will be communicated.”

Additional support and subsidies to encourage participation include substantial discounts on stable rentals.

Details of the new set-up include: