Bring on Summer Cup: Muzi delighted with prep of Safe Passage

Muzi Yeni

Today is the Betway Summer Cup meeting which we have been looking forward to for months.

The Summer Cup is one of the greatest races on the South African calendar and we are very grateful to have a sponsor like Betway coming on board.

Sponsors are a vital part of the business and with their support we are able to grow stakes, which is a benefit to all participants in racing.

ALSO READ: Can punters bank on trends at Summer Cup

This year’s running sees a really strong field going to post, with the likes of Hollywoodbets Durban July winner Sparkling Water heading up the field.

I am riding Daily News 2000 champion Safe Passage and I am really happy with his preparation going into the race, so I’ll be expecting a massive run come race time.

ALSO READ: Expert race-by-race guide for all the action at Turffontein

The Betway Summer Cup is backed up by the Jonsson Workwear Dingaans, one of my favourite races around and a race that has thrown up many champions over the years and a race that should not be missed.

There are also four other feature races on the card which makes it a day filled with excitement and class and I am really looking forward to the day.

As jockeys we always love to perform in front of a massive crowd, so I really hope you will come and enjoy the experience that 4Racing are putting together and I am sure it will be one for the notebook.

I have nine rides on the day so I must thank all the trainers for their support. I feel I have a very decent book of rides so will be hoping to get a decent run going again.

Last week was a bit better for me, notching up three winners, but I was happy to pick up a victory in Cape Town again after all my travels there. Hopefully that opens the door up for more wins in that centre.

Races

Race 1 is a Maiden Juvenile Plate over 800m and my carded ride has been scratched.

It’s exciting to see the two-year-olds starting off but your two best guides would be to watch the betting and observe the horses canter to the post.

There has been some talk about Zinovi, Heirloom and Ripple Effect so maybe focus on those.

Race 2 is a Maiden Plate over 1,160m and I ride Melech. He ran a lovely race on debut and I make him the horse to beat because he gave me a lovely feel.

Fish Eagle ran a couple of lengths behind me and he rates the obvious danger. Brave Viking has good form and must be respected.

These three horses should get you through all bets.

Race 3 is a Pinnacle Stakes over 1,400m and I ride Another Level who is in very good form and continues to improve.

He is one of the main contenders and although he is drawn wide, I’m expecting a massive run.

I think we all have Bon Vivant to beat. She is the best weighted horse because of her sex allowance and she is drawn well, so she will get the run of the race and will take all the beating.

Team Gold, Forever Mine and Castletown are other horses to consider.

ALSO READ: Mike de Kock has sights set on Summer No 10

Race 4 is the Grade 3 Joburg Tourism Magnolia Handicap over 1,160m and I ride Miss Cool. She did have excuses last time but will have to improve drastically and return to best to feature.

I think Kiss Me Captain could be the filly to beat. She is clearly well above average and I think she is still underrated.

Gobsmacked is unbeaten for a reason and looks to continue the streak. She won a lovely race last time and rates the biggest danger.

Sashay Away, Sweet Pepper and Supreme Quest all have winning claims and must be added into larger bets.

Race 5 is the Grade 3 Betway Merchants over 1,160m and I ride Now I Got You who ran a lovely race last time when finishing strongly. The step up in trip will suit.

He is a definite runner and one who can be included into all bets.

However, I think we all have Desert Miracle to beat. She is really a top-class sort who has been slightly unlucky not to win her last few starts.

If things go her way, she’ll take all the beating.

Moonshiningthrough is another obvious danger and needs to be respected.

Dingaans and Summer Cup

Race 6 is the Grade 2 Jonnson Workwear Dingaans over 1,600m and I ride Unzen who would have to improve on his last start to beat some of these contenders. But he is a very nice horse and I am hoping to run into the money.

Shoemaker is the horse to beat after a phenomenal run last time where he was very, very unlucky. The 1,600m will definitely suit him and he could potentially be high class.

East Coast ran a superb race against older horses last time out and rates a huge danger.

Union Square finished off strongly as well and has to be respected while Royal Victory is very good and is a definite runner also.

Race 7 is the headliner on the card, the Grade 1 Betway Summer Cup over 2,000m.

I ride Safe Passage and I wouldn’t change him for any horse in the race. His prep has gone off really well and I believe he will take all the beating.

My stable companion, Sparkling Water, is my biggest danger and off her lovely draw of No 5, she’ll get a lovely run so will be right there.

Puerto Manzano will be cherry ripe and I think he will be a massive runner.

Red Saxon and Pyromaniac are others who have to be considered and included into wider bets.

ALSO READ: Everything you need to know about every horse in Race 7

Race 8 is the Grade 2 Betway Ipi Tombe Challenge over 1,600m and I ride Miss Daisy who is a top filly and she won a lovely race last time out.

She has the form to win this and is my value bet on the card.

My main dangers are Feather Boa and Gimme A Shot who finished just behind my ride last time out.

I really believe the three-year-olds will dominate this race and I’ll be surprised if the older horses win.

Race 9 is the Listed Racehorse Owners Association Stayers over 3,200m and I ride Alfaatik who is the improver in the race even though this is his hardest test.

I’m sure he will enjoy the step-up in trip and he has to be included.

Imperial Ruby is the class horse in the race and rates the one to beat. Marchingontogether won well last week and rates a definite runner.

Motown Magic and Arumugam also have to be included into all bets.

ALSO READ: Venniker ready to break new ground for jockeys

Race 10 is a MR 84 Handicap over 1,800m and I ride Tamarisk Tree. I make him my best bet on the card.

He is a very good horse and the blinkers have done the trick. He will love the step-up in trip and he is still underrated so will take all the beating.

My main danger is Good Council because he is also an up-and-coming three-year-old. These two horses should fight out the finish, but I’m really confident in my horse.

BEST BET

Race 10 No 7 Tamarisk Tree

VALUE BET

Race 8 No 10 Miss Daisy

PICK 6

R1800

Leg 1: 2, 4, 5, 10, 11

Leg 2: 3, 10

Leg 3: 3, 5, 7, 9

Leg 4: 4, 5, 6

Leg 5: 9, 10, 12

Leg 6: 1, 2, 4, 5, 6