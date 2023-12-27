Dance to Justin Snaith’s tune

Dancingtothelight caught the eye last time when resuming after a break with a fast finish over this course and distance.

Now the Cape summer season is well under way even the midweek cards are producing large fields, so we have a substantial nine-race meeting at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth today.

It is often encumbered upon a trainer to find the right race for their charges and Justin Snaith looks to have done just that with Dancingtothelight who lines up in Race 3, an Open Maiden over 1200m.

He will have tightened up with that run and should have more to offer, so his progress is certainly worth following.

The Gimmethegreenlight gelding has only raced twice, the first coming at Hollywoodbets Durbanville in August in which he went off at 33-1 but did well enough to finish fifth, 4.75 lengths behind Warm Winter Nite.

His second start came on 2 December when he drifted in the betting, going out to 10-1 at the off, but still produced the fastest final 400m to go down 2.75 lengths to Trippi’s Silk.

That form was franked by Escarpment who came out to win his next start. Grant van Niekerk takes the ride this time.

Progressive three-year-old fillies Fatal Gem and Princess Izzy have won back-to-back outings recently and are unbeaten over 1600m. They dead heated over this distance at Durbanville last month and renew rivalry in Race 8 on similar weight terms, though it could pay to side with Princess Izzy on this occasion.

Van Niekerk is unbeaten in two outings aboard the latter but won’t be riding the Master Of My Fate filly on this occasion, as she has left the Snaith outfit and will be making her first start since joining Brett Crawford’s yard, with Richard Fourie the potential beneficiary of that stable switch.