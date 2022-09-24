De Kock horses dominate but there’s plenty of value in Summer Cup early betting

Mike Moon

A quartet of horses from the stable of master trainer Mike de Kock were installed at the top of bookmakers’ ante-post betting boards for the Summer Cup – when first entries for Joburg’s biggest race were announced this week.

Durban July champion Sparkling Water and July-third Safe Passage were joint favourites and allotted fairly prohibitive odds, at this stage, of 4-1. The R2-million Grade 1 contest over 2000m at Turffontein is still more than two months away.

Another two De Kock horses are next in line at 12-1 – MK’s Pride and Aragosta.

The former, a recent acquisition from the Paul Peter yard following the reigning champion’s shock retirement from the game, is a nine-time winner but has not won over further than 1600m. The bookies’ assessment of the MK’s Pride’s chances seems to have more to do with respect for, and fear of, De Kock’s ability to get horses to stay than any material evidence.

Aragosta, by contrast, has no stamina doubts, having won the SA Derby over 2450m at Turffontein in April.

The first non-De Kock entry to get a look in on the boards is Sean Tarry’s Rain In Holland – also at 12-1. That looks an enticing offer with the star filly having landed the 2022 Triple Tiara at Turffontein, which included glory in both the 1800m SA Fillies Classic and the 2450 SA Oaks – not to mention a subsequent bloodless victory in the 2000m Gerald Rosenberg Stakes at the same venue.

Perusal of the early betting reveals quite a few other good value opportunities.

Of South Africa’s three so-called “major” races, the Summer Cup has been the one for upset results in recent times, making ante-post longshot hunting a popular pastime.

Argentinian import Puerto Manzano is highly regarded by his connections and probably hasn’t reached full potential yet. Odds of 18-1 seem generous for him on the course where he gallops daily in training.

Hoedspruit, a potential raider from Cape Town, is a tough customer who might relish the demanding Turffontein 2000m. His 20-1 is fairly tempting.

Joe Soma-trained Red Saxon, winner of the SA Classic at Turffonteinm, had a disaster in the July, but is clearly better than that and might well shorten soon from the opening offer of 25-1.

THE BETTING

4-1 Safe Passage, Sparkling Water

12-1 MK’s Pride, Aragosta, Rain In Holland

15-1 Shangani

16-1 Nebraas

18-1 William Robertson, Puerto Manzano

20-1 Hoedspruit

25-1 Majestic Mozart, Red Saxon, Perfect Witness

28-1 Bingwa, Second Base, Pamushana’s Pride, Sovereign Spirit

30-1 and upwards the others