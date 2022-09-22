July champ Sparkling Water among early entries for Summer Cup

Mike Moon

Some of South Africa’s elite thoroughbred champions were among the 48 horses nominated to run in the R2-million Summer Cup when first entries closed on Wednesday.

The Grade 1 race over 2000m is scheduled to be run on the Turffontein Standside track on Saturday 26 November.

World famous trainer Mike de Kock has entered six runners, including Hollywoodbets Durban July champion Sparkling Water and Safe Passage, who placed third in this year’s July.

Also among the De Kock entries is SA Derby winner Aragosta, as well as the very consistent MK’s Pride, who has recently moved to the yard.

Former national champion Sean Tarry has the most entries, with a staggering 14, among them Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara champion Rain In Holland.

Another former champion, Justin Snaith, is a welcome presence with his charge Hoedspruit on the list. The Cape Town-based conditioner has declared his willingness to take a tilt at major trophies on offer on the Highveld this summer.

Joey Soma’s 2022 World Sports Betting SA Classic champion Red Saxon is also among the early entries.

Racing operator 4Racing will soon be making further exciting announcements regarding this year’s Summer Cup.

Second entries close at 11am on Tuesday 1 November and final entries at 9am on Friday 18 November, after which the weights will be announced.

Declarations must be in by 11am on Monday 21 November.

First entries for the R2-million Summer Cup (Grade 1)

ARAGOSTA (M F De Kock)

BINGWA (J J van Vuuren)

BLACK THORN (S G Tarry)

CLAFOUTIS (M F De Kock)

CORNISH POMODORO (S G Tarry)

DECORATED (F Robinson)

HOEDSPRUIT (J S Snaith)

IKIGAI (S G Tarry)

IMPERIAL RUBY (C Spies)

INDLAMU (S G Tarry)

JAIMALA (A B Fortune)

JOHNNY HERO (T Zackey)

KING’S CRUSADE (J A Soma)

LIGHT OF THE MOON (B/Y Botes / Vosloo)

LITIGATION (S G Tarry)

MAJESTIC MOZART (A B Fortune)

MARCHINGONTOGETHER (S J Gray)

MARIGOLD HOTEL (S G Tarry)

MK’S PRIDE (M F De Kock)

MOTOWN MAGIC (M F De Kock)

NEBRAAS (S G Tarry)

OUTOFTHEDARKNESS (J J van Vuuren)

PAISLEY PARK (S G Tarry)

PAMUSHANA’S PRIDE (A G Laird)

PERFECT WITNESS (C Dawson)

PINK TOURMALINE (B Crawford)

PLATINUM SKY (S G Tarry)

PRINCE EVLANOFF (A G Laird)

PUERTO MANZANO (J J van Vuuren)

PYROMANIAC (S G Tarry)

RAIN IN HOLLAND (S G Tarry)

RAISEAHALLELUJAH (C Dawson)

RED SAXON (J A Soma)

REUNION (J J van Vuuren)

SAFE PASSAGE (M F De Kock)

SECOND BASE (J J van Vuuren)

SHANGANI (J J van Vuuren)

SHANGO (S G Tarry)

SOVEREIGN SPIRIT (A B Fortune)

SPARKLING WATER (M F De Kock)

SPRINKLES (J J van Vuuren)

SUPER SILVANO (B Crawford)

SUPER SILVER (M D Miller)

WILLIAM ROBERTSON (C Spies)

WILLOW EXPRESS (S G Tarry)

YOUCANTHURRYLOVE (F P Habib)

ZEUS (F P Habib)

ZILLZAAL (S G Tarry)