Go solo at Turffontein

Dhow Solo looks ready to finally shed her maiden tag.

Both Mid Winter Wind and Dhow Solo have been costly to follow but on Thursday at Turffontein they could both finally get it right.

Dhow Solo, trained by Tony Peter, will be in action first up in Race 1, a Maiden Plate for fillies and mares over 1200m. This daughter of Oratorio has not only attracted the attention of the racing public, but also of the handicapper, who slapped her with a 11-point penalty after her last outing when finishing runner-up to Work Of Time.

Now rated 80 after four runs, she ticks all the boxes. The only concern is that she will be running around the turn for the first time as they race on the Inside track and has drawn gate No 7 in the field of eight, but even so, with Calvin Habib in the saddle again, this race is hers for the taking.

Sean Tarry-trained Mid Winter Wind should have no excuse in Race 2, a Maiden Plate over the same distance as the card opener. Last time out this gelding just ran out of steam when travelling 1400m.

Dropping in distance and having drawn better, he is hard to oppose. S’manga Khumalo is carded to ride the three-year-old What A Winter gelding but the jockey was stood down after Race 1 at the Vaal on Tuesday so hopefully he is fit to ride Mid Winter Wind in this event. He is beautifully drawn in gate No 2.

Later in the day, On The Horizon could well bounce back to winning ways when she lines up in Race 4, a MR 96 Handicap over 1450m. The only filly taking on a field of 11 boys, she looks a class above the rest. With three wins and two runner-up finishes from five career runs, Lucky Houdalakis’ charge has performed way above her price tag and continues to improve.

She has taken on the colts before but was caught on the post by George Handel over 1800m. However, it was the distance that caught her out that day and this drop in trip should prove ideal.

