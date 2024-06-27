Draw delight for Hollywoodbets Durban July favourite

Three trainers carry KZN hopes.

Betway Summer Cup champion Royal Victory will jump from barrier No 1 for the R5-million Hollywoodbets Durban July over 2200m on Saturday 6 July. Picture: JC Photographics

Supporters of Green With Envy, current favourite for the Hollywoodbets Durban July, will be delighted he will jump from gate No 5.

The final field for the Grade 1 race over 2200m at Hollywoodbets Greyville on Saturday 6 July was unveiled yesterday followed the draw for barrier positions.

There has been lots of debate around the weight of 56kg allocated to the Dean Kannemeyertrained runner but both he and jockey Craig Zackey expressed their satisfaction with the draw.

Asked where he was hoping to be drawn Kannemeyer replied, somewhere between six and 11 but “No 5 is also good”.

Zackey was equally delighted, commenting that five was his lucky number.

“Very happy, anywhere between five and 10 I would have been chuffed. “Five helps, and it’s my favourite number so I’m chuffed about that,” said Zackey after winning Race 2 at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth yesterday, ironically aboard horse No 5.

One has to go back to Dennis Drier and Spanish Galliard in 1992 to find the last KZN-trained winner and hopes for a change of luck this year are resting with Michael Roberts, Nathan Kotzen and Gareth van Zyl.

All three have decent runners with last year’s runner-up, See It Again with Piere Strydom up topping the list.

The Roberts-trained four-year-old drew at No 10 which is not too much of a concern in this race.

Kotzen will saddle Betway Summer Cup champion Royal Victory who landed pole position when the draws were made and he will once again be ridden by Muzi Yeni.

Van Zyl has improving three-year- old Flag Man who nearly upset Green With Envy in the Grade 1 Daily News 2000.

Unfortunately, he was not so lucky with his gate as he landed No 17.

Serino Moodley will be aboard once again.

The gallops took place this morning at Greyville.