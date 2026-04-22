Durban July: 63 first entries

See It Again at 6-1 is among Snaith's 10 hopefuls.
A grand total of 63 entries have been received for the 2026 running of South Africa’s biggest horse race, the Hollywoodbets Durban July.
That number will come down to just 18 runners by the time the final field lines up at Greyville’s 2,200m starting post on 4 July, with history and a share of the 10-million purse at stake.
Cape Town Met champion See It Again is the highest-rated July entry (MR 130) and has been installed as the ante-post favourite – at 6-1 – by the race sponsor.
This six-year-old gelding is one of 10 entries from the stable of national champion trainer Justin Snaith.
Snaith horses dominate the early odds, with six of them among the top nine names on the betting board.
July defending champion The Real Prince is currently the third favourite at 10-1. The colt is Western Cape trainer Dean Kannemeyer’ sole July nomination this time around.
Alec Laird is well represented with six entries, while his fellow Highveld conditioners Mike & Mathew de Kock and Candice & Tammy Dawson have four apiece. A number of these horses – and several other July nominations – will turn out at Turffontein this coming Saturday, on Championship Finale day, possibly giving July ante-post punters an indication of their July prospects.
Racing operator Race Coast and the official handicappers will publish a series of Durban July logs in the lead-up to the historic race – reflecting likely starting line-ups at particular stages of preparation.
Supplementary entries for the July close on 25 June, when weights will be announced. The final field will be unveiled on 23 June and the barrier draw made at the same time. The popular July public gallops at Greyville are scheduled for Thursday 25 June.
Hollywoodbets Durban July entries:
(name, trainer, MR)
Aristotle Alec Laird 106
Atticus Finch Alec Laird 127
Bakwena J A Janse van Vuuren 97
Buster Barnes Mike / Mathew de Kock 101
Callmegetrix Sean Tarry 113
Choisaanada Erico Verdonese 121
Chronicle King Candice / Tammy Dawson 115
Copper Eagle Robyn Klaasen 97
Count Of Rouen Peter Muscutt 96
Curious Girl Mike / Mathew de Kock 100
Eight On Eighteen Justin Snaith 129
Enflame Candice / Tammy Dawson 104
Errol Flynn Joe Soma 96
Field Marshal Nathan Kotzen 110
Fire Attack Alec Laird 124
Gladatorian Stuart Ferrie 127
Grand Empire Sean Tarry 111
Great Plains Justin Snaith 122
Greeting My Master Alec Laird 110
Happy Verse Justin Snaith 113
Hazy Dazy Corne Spies 117
Holding Thumbs Glen Kotzen 119
I Salute You Peter Muscutt 112
Indian Ocean Mano Pandaram 105
Isivivane Peter Muscutt 104
Jan Van Goyen Mike / Mathew de Kock 118
Johnny The Thief M J Odendaal 95
Jp’s Palace Darryl Moore 93
King Pelles Gareth van Zyl 122
La Pulga Candice Bass 99
Ladyofdistinction Michael Roberts 95
Legal Counsel Justin Snaith 128
Master Redoute Andre Nel 113
Master Spy Sean Tarry 102
Minogue Candice / Tammy Dawson 114
Mocha Blend Frank Robinson 117
Native Ruler Justin Snaith 123
Note To Self Justin Snaith 118
Okavango Justin Snaith 125
Olivia’s Way Roy Magner 114
Otto Luyken James Crawford 115
Parisian Walkway Alec Laird 113
Porridge Boy Mano Pandaram 101
Rainbow Lorikeet Candice Bass 115
Reet Petite James Crawford 114
Regulation Justin Snaith 105
Rose Woott (AUS) Andre Nel 85
Rule By Force Joe Soma 117
Salani Kahle Gareth van Zyl 103
See It Again Justin Snaith 130
Shoot The Rapids Nathan Kotzen 117
Splittheeights Mike / Mathew de Kock 109
Star Major James Crawford 114
Tenpenny Patrick Kruyer 105
Texas Missile Alec Laird 94
The Equator (IRE) Stuart Pettigrew 115
The Real Prince Dean Kannemeyer 128
The Ultimate King Tony Peter 117
Thunee Playa Mano Pandaram 107
Trust Candice / Tammy Dawson 110
Viva’s Liberte Candice Bass 114
Wild Intent Lucky Houdalakis 110
Wish List Justin Snaith 117
Betting (on 22.4.2026):
6-1 See It Again
7-1 Eight On Eighteen, Note To Self
10-1 The Real Prince
12-1 Okavango, Wish List
16-1 Grand Empire, Trust, Regulation
20-1 Jan Van Goyen, Mocha Blend, Hazy Dazy, King Pelles
25-1 Native Ruler, Happy Verse, Star Major
33-1 Tenpenny, Curious Girl, The Ultimate King
40-1 to 100-1 the others
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