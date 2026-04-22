Durban July: 63 first entries

See It Again at 6-1 is among Snaith's 10 hopefuls.

A grand total of 63 entries have been received for the 2026 running of South Africa’s biggest horse race, the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

That number will come down to just 18 runners by the time the final field lines up at Greyville’s 2,200m starting post on 4 July, with history and a share of the 10-million purse at stake.

Cape Town Met champion See It Again is the highest-rated July entry (MR 130) and has been installed as the ante-post favourite – at 6-1 – by the race sponsor.

This six-year-old gelding is one of 10 entries from the stable of national champion trainer Justin Snaith.

Snaith horses dominate the early odds, with six of them among the top nine names on the betting board.

July defending champion The Real Prince is currently the third favourite at 10-1. The colt is Western Cape trainer Dean Kannemeyer’ sole July nomination this time around.

Alec Laird is well represented with six entries, while his fellow Highveld conditioners Mike & Mathew de Kock and Candice & Tammy Dawson have four apiece. A number of these horses – and several other July nominations – will turn out at Turffontein this coming Saturday, on Championship Finale day, possibly giving July ante-post punters an indication of their July prospects.

Racing operator Race Coast and the official handicappers will publish a series of Durban July logs in the lead-up to the historic race – reflecting likely starting line-ups at particular stages of preparation.

Supplementary entries for the July close on 25 June, when weights will be announced. The final field will be unveiled on 23 June and the barrier draw made at the same time. The popular July public gallops at Greyville are scheduled for Thursday 25 June.

Hollywoodbets Durban July entries:

(name, trainer, MR)

Aristotle Alec Laird 106

Atticus Finch Alec Laird 127

Bakwena J A Janse van Vuuren 97

Buster Barnes Mike / Mathew de Kock 101

Callmegetrix Sean Tarry 113

Choisaanada Erico Verdonese 121

Chronicle King Candice / Tammy Dawson 115

Copper Eagle Robyn Klaasen 97

Count Of Rouen Peter Muscutt 96

Curious Girl Mike / Mathew de Kock 100

Eight On Eighteen Justin Snaith 129

Enflame Candice / Tammy Dawson 104

Errol Flynn Joe Soma 96

Field Marshal Nathan Kotzen 110

Fire Attack Alec Laird 124

Gladatorian Stuart Ferrie 127

Grand Empire Sean Tarry 111

Great Plains Justin Snaith 122

Greeting My Master Alec Laird 110

Happy Verse Justin Snaith 113

Hazy Dazy Corne Spies 117

Holding Thumbs Glen Kotzen 119

I Salute You Peter Muscutt 112

Indian Ocean Mano Pandaram 105

Isivivane Peter Muscutt 104

Jan Van Goyen Mike / Mathew de Kock 118

Johnny The Thief M J Odendaal 95

Jp’s Palace Darryl Moore 93

King Pelles Gareth van Zyl 122

La Pulga Candice Bass 99

Ladyofdistinction Michael Roberts 95

Legal Counsel Justin Snaith 128

Master Redoute Andre Nel 113

Master Spy Sean Tarry 102

Minogue Candice / Tammy Dawson 114

Mocha Blend Frank Robinson 117

Native Ruler Justin Snaith 123

Note To Self Justin Snaith 118

Okavango Justin Snaith 125

Olivia’s Way Roy Magner 114

Otto Luyken James Crawford 115

Parisian Walkway Alec Laird 113

Porridge Boy Mano Pandaram 101

Rainbow Lorikeet Candice Bass 115

Reet Petite James Crawford 114

Regulation Justin Snaith 105

Rose Woott (AUS) Andre Nel 85

Rule By Force Joe Soma 117

Salani Kahle Gareth van Zyl 103

See It Again Justin Snaith 130

Shoot The Rapids Nathan Kotzen 117

Splittheeights Mike / Mathew de Kock 109

Star Major James Crawford 114

Tenpenny Patrick Kruyer 105

Texas Missile Alec Laird 94

The Equator (IRE) Stuart Pettigrew 115

The Real Prince Dean Kannemeyer 128

The Ultimate King Tony Peter 117

Thunee Playa Mano Pandaram 107

Trust Candice / Tammy Dawson 110

Viva’s Liberte Candice Bass 114

Wild Intent Lucky Houdalakis 110

Wish List Justin Snaith 117

Betting (on 22.4.2026):

6-1 See It Again

7-1 Eight On Eighteen, Note To Self

10-1 The Real Prince

12-1 Okavango, Wish List

16-1 Grand Empire, Trust, Regulation

20-1 Jan Van Goyen, Mocha Blend, Hazy Dazy, King Pelles

25-1 Native Ruler, Happy Verse, Star Major

33-1 Tenpenny, Curious Girl, The Ultimate King

40-1 to 100-1 the others