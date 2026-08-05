All eyes on Equus Awards judges

Asiye Phambili among horses named in more than one category.

Perhaps as much attention will be paid to the list of judges for the 2026 Equus Awards as to the lists of nominated horses announced this week for the various honours.

That’s because members of the judging panel face a daunting task in selecting champions for the season that concluded on 31 July. Most of the category lists are hugely competitive, with no stand-out performer – or, more accurately, multiple standouts. Even clued-up racing fans will have to think hard before choosing their favourites.

Inevitably, there’ll be connections who feel hard-done-by when their horses don’t win.

The individuals on the judges’ list are Graeme Hawkins (chairman), Robert Bloomberg, Karel Miedema, Aveen Sewpersad and Darryl Maree – all well-respected racing luminaries we can rely on to make astute choices. Or can we?

Jokes aside, it is a heavy responsibility. Some might see awards as a bit of razzmatazz frippery but, in the end, Equus champs go down in history and can be a big influence on thoroughbred bloodlines and breeding strategies.

No pressure, guys.

Easing the judges’ task has been the recent introduction of Equus logs – league tables of points accrued by the award nominees. The wise men have the deciding vote but, in a bind, can always go with the numbers. Data rules the world nowadays.

The Equus Awards will be hosted by 4Racing for 2026 and will celebrate all that made the season great at The Galleria in Sandton on Tuesday 18 August.

The categories and finalists for the equine awards are:

CHAMPION 2-Y-O FILLY:

Get Up

Marchland

Palace of Arvernia

CHAMPION 2-Y-O COLT/GELDING:

Erik Dubois

Haute Couture

Rich Man’s World

CHAMPION 3-Y-O FILLY:

Hazy Dazy

Quickstepgal

Wish List

CHAMPION 3-Y-O COLT/GELDING:

Note To Self

Star Major

Tin Pan Alley

CHAMPION OLDER FEMALE:

Asiye Phambili

Double Grand Slam

Mocha Blend

CHAMPION OLDER MALE:

Buffalo Storm Cody

Eight On Eighteen

Questioning

See It Again

The Real Prince

CHAMPION SPRINTER:

Asiye Phambili

Buffalo Storm Cody

Kingdundee

Taxi To The Moon

CHAMPION MILER:

Double Grand Slam

Questioning

Quickstepgal

The Real Prince

Tin Pan Alley

CHAMPION MIDDLE DISTANCE:

Eight On Eighteen

Mocha Blend

Note To Self

See It Again

Star Major

Wish List

CHAMPION STAYER:

Ahead Of The Facts

Curious Girl

Enflame

Holding Thumbs

All nominees qualify for the biggest prize, the Equus Horse Of The Year Award.

There will also be Thoroughbred Breeders awards for Champion Broodmare, Champion Stallion and Champion Breeder.

Equus Media Award categories are for Print/Editorial, Still Photography and Video/Broadcast.

Human Achievement Awards – mostly already decided – are Champion Apprentice Jockey, Champion Jockey, Champion Trainer, Champion Owner and Groom of the Year.