All eyes on Equus Awards judges

Asiye Phambili among horses named in more than one category.
Perhaps as much attention will be paid to the list of judges for the 2026 Equus Awards as to the lists of nominated horses announced this week for the various honours.
That’s because members of the judging panel face a daunting task in selecting champions for the season that concluded on 31 July. Most of the category lists are hugely competitive, with no stand-out performer – or, more accurately, multiple standouts. Even clued-up racing fans will have to think hard before choosing their favourites.
Inevitably, there’ll be connections who feel hard-done-by when their horses don’t win.
The individuals on the judges’ list are Graeme Hawkins (chairman), Robert Bloomberg, Karel Miedema, Aveen Sewpersad and Darryl Maree – all well-respected racing luminaries we can rely on to make astute choices. Or can we?
Jokes aside, it is a heavy responsibility. Some might see awards as a bit of razzmatazz frippery but, in the end, Equus champs go down in history and can be a big influence on thoroughbred bloodlines and breeding strategies.
No pressure, guys.
Easing the judges’ task has been the recent introduction of Equus logs – league tables of points accrued by the award nominees. The wise men have the deciding vote but, in a bind, can always go with the numbers. Data rules the world nowadays.
The Equus Awards will be hosted by 4Racing for 2026 and will celebrate all that made the season great at The Galleria in Sandton on Tuesday 18 August.
The categories and finalists for the equine awards are:
CHAMPION 2-Y-O FILLY:
Get Up
Marchland
Palace of Arvernia
CHAMPION 2-Y-O COLT/GELDING:
Erik Dubois
Haute Couture
Rich Man’s World
CHAMPION 3-Y-O FILLY:
Hazy Dazy
Quickstepgal
Wish List
CHAMPION 3-Y-O COLT/GELDING:
Note To Self
Star Major
Tin Pan Alley
CHAMPION OLDER FEMALE:
Asiye Phambili
Double Grand Slam
Mocha Blend
CHAMPION OLDER MALE:
Buffalo Storm Cody
Eight On Eighteen
Questioning
See It Again
The Real Prince
CHAMPION SPRINTER:
Asiye Phambili
Buffalo Storm Cody
Kingdundee
Taxi To The Moon
CHAMPION MILER:
Double Grand Slam
Questioning
Quickstepgal
The Real Prince
Tin Pan Alley
CHAMPION MIDDLE DISTANCE:
Eight On Eighteen
Mocha Blend
Note To Self
See It Again
Star Major
Wish List
CHAMPION STAYER:
Ahead Of The Facts
Curious Girl
Enflame
Holding Thumbs
All nominees qualify for the biggest prize, the Equus Horse Of The Year Award.
There will also be Thoroughbred Breeders awards for Champion Broodmare, Champion Stallion and Champion Breeder.
Equus Media Award categories are for Print/Editorial, Still Photography and Video/Broadcast.
Human Achievement Awards – mostly already decided – are Champion Apprentice Jockey, Champion Jockey, Champion Trainer, Champion Owner and Groom of the Year.