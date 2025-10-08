Early hype for Big Cap and its ‘slots’

The R5m sales race has been moved from Cape Town to Durban.

There’s big thinking behind the R5-million Big Cap. Hype and hoopla are already rolling for the country’s most valuable sales race – a full six months before the off.

Operator Race Coast issued a press release this week declaring “the racing world is bracing for one of the most anticipated events on the 2026 calendar”.

Bracing might be exaggeration at this stage, but some early interest has been stirred for the event to be raced over 1400m at Hollywoodbets Greyville in Durban on 12 April 2026.

The Big Cap is a “slots” race, with 14 starting gates being sold off – at R350,000 a pop – to anyone interested, well before any entry stage. These buyers, or speculators, can either use their slots for their own horses or sell them on to connections of other horses that become eligible for the final lineup.

Eligibility is a horse that is sold on a Race Coast Sales auction and subsequently does well on the racetrack. This means horses of various ages potentially qualify and the operators have helpfully published logs of the leading RCS graduates – one for three-year-olds, one for “older horses”.

Change of venue

An interesting development is a change of venue for the Big Cap, from Cape Town to Durban.

The inaugural Big Cap – under Cape Racing Sales, now rebranded Race Coast Sales after the merger with KwaZulu-Natal’s Gold Circle – was run at Kenilworth racecourse in March this year.

The race was notable as the last South African appearance of three-year-old prodigy One Stripe – due to compete in the US’s Breeders’ Cup meeting next month. One Stripe was hot favourite at 1-3 but disappointed in sixth place – adrift of winner All Out For Six (25-1), La Pulga (33-1) and Great Plains (14-1).

The switch to Greyville is apparently due to Durban being a more convenient travel destination for training stables around the country.

The race will be run “under set conditions” – a handicap with conditions – and is “expected to draw blue-chip contenders”.

Depth of talent promises thrilling contest

Race Coast says competition for slots is heating up, driven by the lucrative prize pool.

“A dazzling mix of seasoned campaigners and exciting up-and-comers are on the radar… from powerful three-year-olds to seasoned five-year-olds, the depth of talent ensures a fiercely competitive spectacle.

“Among the three-year-olds, Malmesbury Missile, Military Command and Esteemed are generating early buzz.

“Roland Garros, Dreamworld, Vapour Trail, Randolph Hearst and Happy Verse have shown impressive form in recent starts, while Zalatoris and Winter Snap bring versatility and tactical speed to the fold. The fillies She’s My World and Glastonbury may also take on the colts, adding a thrilling dynamic to the race.

“Looking to the four-year-olds, the field becomes even more formidable.

The flashy chestnut Kaiboy and the ever-consistent Captain West will be looking to assert their class together with Bjorn Ironside, Okavango, Great Plains, Makazole, La Pulga and Musical Score.

“Meanwhile, Almond Sea, Just Be Lekker and Little Ballerina represent the leading older female talent, with VJ’s Angel not far behind.”

Major absentees from the lineup will be aforementioned One Stripe and All Out For Six, who is headed for Hong Kong.