Durbanville is throwing up massive Pick 6 payouts

Greg Ennion and Ricky Maingard are in winning form.

There’s nothing like news of big payouts to get the betting juices flowing. At Durbanville racecourse on Sunday, a Pick 6 dividend of R884,078 was declared – with a carryover of R777,635.

The previous meeting at Cape Town’s country course, a week earlier, yielded a Pick 6 payout of R193,363. The one before that, on 22 September, saw R226,547 dished out, with R394,059 carried over.

So, Durbanville will be a magnet for players of the premier exotic on Wednesday, when Race Coast hosts a nine-race card.

Greg Ennion and Ricky Maingard, two of the “smaller” trainers in Cape Town, have been in very good form at Durbanville in recent months, both posting a 20% win rate at the venue.

The two conditioners’ runners are seldom hotpots, but punters in search of a big pay day always need to look beyond the obvious.

Klein Karoo and Frequent Traveller

A case in point comes in Leg 1 (Race 4) of Wednesday’s Pick 6.

Maingard’s charge Klein Karoo is 10-1 in Computaform’s forecast betting and Ennion’s Frequent Traveller is at 12-1. In light of their stables’ current streaks, neither of these two horses can be left out of permutations.

Likely favourite in the race is In Motion from the championship yard of Justin Snaith. After two runner-up efforts, this three-year-old looks likely to be heavily involved in the finish once again.

To buy further safety, Lucinda Woodruff’s colt Beware must also go in. He was backed on debut but disappointed due to greenness – a situation that sounds the alert for next time out.

A high-risk Pick 6 combo that could pay decently:

3,5,7,12 x 4,8,9,10 x 1,3,6,10 x 4,5 x 1,3,5,6 x 2,3,4 (R1,536)