Favourites draw well for Summer Cup

Champion jockey to ride The Equator

The weather is set fair for The Equator. Amid reports of the five-year-old looking smart on the gallops in his preparations for the Betway Summer Cup, he has landed the services of champion jockey Gavin Lerena and a choice draw for Joburg’s biggest horse race.

When the final field for the R6-million Grade 1 contest at Turffontein was unveiled at Katy’s Palace Bar on Wednesday night, part-owner Willem Ackerman pulled out gate No 3 for his expensive Irish import – to the relief of punters who had backed him into 3-1 favourite.

The Equator, trained by Tony Peter, will jump alongside defending champion and 4-1 second favourite Atticus Finch from the Alec Laird stable, who drew stall gate No 2.

Calvin Habib rode the son of Master Of My Fate to victory in 2024 and will be in the irons again on 29 November.

Owner Peter Victor represented 2023 winner Royal Victory and drew 14 for the Nathan Kotzen charge. The son of Pathfork will be partnered by Chad Little.

Sean Tarry drew the 20 slot for Legend Of Arthur and Malesela Katjedi will be asked to overcome the widest draw.

THE FIELD

(draw, name, weight, MR, no, trainer, jockey)

2 Atticus Finch 60 127 1 Alec Laird Calvin Habib

14 Royal Victory 59 125 2 Nathan Kotzen Chad Little

11 King Pelles 57.5 122 3 Gareth van Zyl S’manga Khumalo

4 Son Of Raj 55.5 118 4 Tony Peter Kabelo Matsunyane

3 The Equator 55 117 5 Tony Peter Gavin Lerena

20 Legend Of Arthur 54.5 117 6 Sean Tarry Malesela Katjedi

18 Madison Valley 54.5 116 7 Frank Robinson Craig Zackey

8 Otto Luyken 54.5 116 8 James Crawford Juan Paul v’d Merwe

12 My Best Shot 54 116 9 Alan Greeff Richard Fourie

5 On My Honour 54 116 10 Glen Kotzen Serino Moodley

10 Spumante Dolce 54 116 11 Mike / Mathew de Kock Callan Murray

16 Parisian Walkway 54 115 12 Alec Laird Philasande Mxoli

7 Busstopinhounslow 54 112 13 Grant Maroun #Rachel Venniker

9 Olivia’s Way 54 112 14 Roy Magner Grant van Niekerk

1 The Ultimate King 54 111 15 Tony Peter Muzi Yeni

15 Wild Intent 54 110 16 Lucky Houdalakis Marco V’Rensburg

17 Anfields Rocket 54 109 17 Grant Maroun Sean Veale

19 Solar Sail 54 109 18 Mark Khan Jarryd Penny

13 Mocha Blend 54 105 19 Frank Robinson Tristan Godden

6 Navajo Nation 54 104 20 W O Marwing/W H Marwing Kobeli Lihaba