Find Sanctuary in Cape

Silver Sanctuary could provide good value in Fillies Guineas

Fans are in for a great treat at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on Saturday where there is a feast of racing to savour.

The card is topped by the Grade 1 World Sports Betting Cape Fillies Guineas and is backed up by the Grade 2 WSB Green Point Stakes and Southern Cross Stakes, as well as the Listed Spinawinna Slots Cape Summer Stayers Handicap.

Two make the day even more interesting, there is a Pick 6 carryover over R1-million with the pool likely to reach R6 million. The Fillies Guineas not only returns a great stakes cheque of R742 188 to the winning connections but also adds to stud value of the filly.

Many eyes will be on Sean Tarry-trained Mrs Geriatrix who lost her unbeaten record in the 1400m Grade 2 Western Cape Fillies Championship last time, in what was her first Cape Town outing. Nothing went right for the daughter of Vercingetorix and a line should be put through that run.

While there are stamina doubts in her pedigree in her first attempt at 1600m, Mrs Geriatrix is undeniably capable of better than that last start suggests. Unfortunately, she has landed a wide draw and that could create some complications for jockey Richard Fourie. Jumping from gate No 13 of 14 runners he will need some luck in order to get well positioned.

On the other side of the coin Justin Snaith-trained Double Grand Slam will jump from pole position which will undoubtedly aid her chances. As long as Grant van Niekerk can get her out well and ensure she is not cut off by other trying to overcome wide draws Double Grand Slam will get will positioned and that will keep her in the running turning for home.

Glen Kotzen-trained Rascova could not have been more impressive when winning the Grade 2 Western Cape Fillies Championship at Hollywoodbets Durbanville last time. She was always highly rated by her trainer and a repeat of that performance will make her a contender for this event.

However, the surprise package and the race value could lie with Mike de Kock-trained Silver Sanctuary. He has some really talented three-year-old fillies in his yard this season and this is one of them. This full sister to Safe Passage has won three of her six races, and two runs back was an unlucky loser against colts but bounced back in her last start to beat older fillies and mares in the Listed Summer Pudding Handicap over 1600m.

In addition, Eiffel Tower, who finished third in her penultimate race, also came out to win. JP van der Merwe has ridden her in all of her starts and is back on board again.

The Grade 2 Green Point Stakes over 1600m has attracted a small but superb field of eight runners and it is headed up by Champion Miler Charles Dickens.

Charles Dickens, a Trippi colt who has won nine of 11 his starts and finished second in the other two outings – both at Grade 1 level, over 1600m and 2000m. He made a winning return to action in the Grade 3 Matchem Stakes over 1400m eight weeks ago and would’ve come on appreciably since that outing, so is the one they’ll all have to beat.

See It Again and Princess Calla head up the opposition but Charles Dickens looks the runner to banker in the Pick 6.