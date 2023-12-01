Why the National Horse Trust’s head of fundraising traded ostriches for thoroughbreds

Martin le Roux was converted when he saw a 1958 Buick Special adorned with a silver horse.

I recently received a refreshing call from a gentleman by the name of Martin Le Roux – the head of national fundraising at the National Horse Trust.



To my mind the good folk who work so tirelessly at that non-profit organisation are unsung heroes, so when Martin introduced himself, he automatically had my ear.



He told me about their current charity drive, a raffle wherein the stellar first prize has been kindly donated by Mrs Gaynor Rupert and centres upon four tickets to the 2024 LÓrmarins Kings Plate. The winner’s package will cover all flights and accommodation.



I like what they have done in capping the raffle to only 60 tickets. This way you won’t feel like you are relying on the universe to pull your lone ticket from a firmament of a gazillion stars.

The National Horse Trust of South Africa has been in operation since 1989 and when it comes to championing equine welfare the organisation is our North Star.



Their mission statement is concise and on-point. They aim to “shatter the cycle of suffering some horses endure”.

The work of the NHT is irrespective of breed but for over three decades they have been the custodians of care for abandoned and abused thoroughbreds who have retired from South African racetracks.

Four principal pillars of service elevate the organisation to be the beacon of hope it remains.

The first of these revolves around the Trust’s unwavering dedication to the rescue, revival and rehabilitation of horses that have known pain.

There are three horse-care units around the county. One serving the coastal region of KwaZulu-Natal, another the Eastern Cape and finally the Highveld horse care unit based in Meyerton.



Empowerment through education is important to the Trust and their community outreach programmes to local communities teach essential skills around equine nutrition and medical care.



Another passion for team NHT is the rehoming of rescued horses to find forever homes. Providing every horse finds a loving environment is the domain of the guided adoption programme.



Lastly, the organisation extends financial support to like-minded groups who promote and practise equine protection.

Chatting to Martin le Roux was a true treat and I got the feeling that fundraising for the Trust is in goods hands.

For a start, Martin is a racing man through and through. He remembers witnessing Sea Cottage win the Cape Derby in 1966 and yet was quick to tell me that on paper Saturday’s Grade 2 World Sports Betting Green Point Stakes might yet prove to be one of the best races he’ll ever see.

Professionally he was the sales director for the SA Gold Coin Exchange and managed 260 employees across 36 branches, three of which were in the UK. Something tells me he has this ‘raffle thing’ covered!



Le Roux grew up in Oudtshoorn, which led me to ask him how he traded ostriches for thoroughbreds. His answer was fascinating.

In 1922, Captain Stanley Elley, the grandfather of ex-trainer, Cape stalwart, Southampton football club supporter and all-round top man Stan Elley, founded West Bank Stud in Oudtshoorn. From that stud farm the Elley family bred some really good horses including the 1968 Durban July winner Numeral, who was trained by George Azzie, ridden by Raymond Rhodes and owned by Charles Englehard.



In the late 50s Martin remembers Stan’s father owning a pitch-black 1958 Buick Special. The vehicle was adorned with a silver horse relocated from a trophy won for presenting the best looking yearling at the Milpark sales. Watching that splendid long black-barge cruise through town with a huge silver horse mounted on the bonnet was beyond captivating and Martin was forever converted.



The National Horse Trust raffle for the LÓrmarins Kings Plate experience will be conducted next week Friday, 8 December.

Remember the draw is limited to only 60 tickets so if you wish to support the Trust and give yourself a realistic chance of winning don’t dilly dally. Tickets cost R2 000 and you can email Martin le Roux at martinnationalhorsetrust@gmail.com.

