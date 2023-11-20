Fourie on a top contender in Major Apollo

Major Apollo ought to have the measure of them all at Durbanville.

There is no local racing Monday but that will give punters the opportunity to spend the extra time to peruse Tuesday’s card at Hollywoodbets Durbanville.

The last couple of meetings at the course have not been particularly punter friendly but this is the last meeting at the course for a while as racing returns to Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on Sunday.

Hopefully we can rely on jockey Richard Fourie to do us a good turn when he resumes his partnership with Greg Ennion-trained Major Apollo in Race 6, a Cape C Stakes over 1000m.

Fourie has ridden the gelding in his two starts to date, both at this course. This three-year-old son of Captain Of All caught the eye when running on well to finish third on debut behind William West, with whom he renews rivalry, and confirmed that promise by winning next time out at restricted odds.

Major Apollo also impressed the handicappers as he will carry 61.5kg from the widest No 7 gate but that is unlikely to prevent him from winning again. He has the most scope for improvement so could well prove better than rated.

William West had the benefit of six previous runs before shedding his maiden tag and there were 2.25 lengths between himself and an unraced Major Apollo, who is likely to have improved more than that deficit. The former was also conceding 9kg to last-start conqueror Wordsworth when finishing third in a similar contest last time and is 1.5kg better off now for a 1.35-length beating.

Bonanza, who split those rivals last month when runner-up on his return from a break, is closely matched on that form so also enters the equation.

On a line through William West, however, improving Major Apollo ought to have the measure of them all, even from the widest gate.

