Ghaaleb stands out at Jebel Ali

Jebel Ali host a competitive seven-race card today and Michael Costa, the season’s leading trainer, will be looking to get among the winners, eight days after leaving Meydan empty-handed.

Costa, who has saddled an impressive 13 winners at Jebel Ali this season, is two-handed in the 1400m maiden and Ghaaleb, the choice of Ben Coen, makes the most appeal ahead of the once-raced Ajdayet.

Bred in New Zealand, Ghaaleb showed promise on his racecourse debut at Jebel Ali last month, despite running green and looking inexperienced. He stepped up on that form when staying on to finish a close third behind Haasim under Coen four weeks ago, shaping as he would improve for the race.

The form of the race worked out very well as runner-up Watch My Six and fifth-placed Keffaaf have since won.

This is a golden opportunity for Ghaaleb to open his account in a weak event that won’t take much winning.

The highlight on the card is Race 5, the 2024 Cup, a cracking 1600m handicap sponsored by Shadwell.

Hat-trick seeking Delorean, trained by Ahmad bin Harmash, has thrived since switching to dirt and looks the one to beat.

The Time Test gelding, winner of two of his three races at Jebel Ali, has climbed in the ratings and must defy the career-high mark of 91. Simon and Ed Crisford’s runners at Jebel Ali always command respect.

Rabbah Racing-owned Swing Vote, the only three-year-old in the line-up, carries their hopes on his first start since leaving Andre Fabre.

He was lightly raced in France for Godolphin, winning two of his four races and was beaten five lengths by the mighty Ace Impact in a Listed race at Chantilly.

If taking to dirt, he could be potentially well handicapped off a mark of 98. Top-weight Franz Strauss made a pleasing comeback at Meydan and building on that promise on his Jebel Ali debut is one to consider in a decent contest.

Of the others, Justice Protecol, a three-time winner at Jebel Ali is respected, having bounced back to form behind Delorean after being soundly beaten in two runs in the UK earlier in the year.

Race 4, a 1600m conditions race for juveniles, is a modest event and nothing jumps off the page.

The 78-rated Shababy gets a tentative vote on his Jebel Ali debut for South American trainer Julio Olascoaga, who enjoyed Listed success with Atletico El Culano at Meydan last week.

Shababy made an encouraging start to his career when finishing fifth behind Mendelssohn Bay, one of the most exciting two-year-olds seen this winter in the UAE.

He disappointed next time, trailing in 17 lengths behind Killer Collect but he had an excuse, having sustained a wound to his right leg. Half an hour earlier, the 1200m handicap has attracted a big field and Tadhg O’Shea-ridden Shamlaan gets the vote.

Trained by Bhupat Seemar, he caught the eye on his seasonal debut at Jebel Ali four weeks ago, travelling strongly before a lack fitness took its toll in the closing stages and he weakened to finish a respectable fifth.

He’s entitled to strip fitter for the run and has slipped in the ratings.

Haiuao Alarb, one of eight runners for veteran trainer Rashed Bouresly, makes a quick reappearance, six days after finding plenty of pressure to deny Ironside in a driving finish at Sharjah.

He is a lightly raced colt and should have more to offer, provided he has recovered from Sunday’s exertions.

Atlantic Sky, trained by Musabbeh Al Mheiri, is one to consider under top French rider Christian Demuro, an eye-catching booking. He showed improved form behind Major Cinnamon over today’s course last time and should take a step forward.

Unexposed Molaqab, trained by Costa, was formerly trained by William Haggas and won one of his four races for the Newmarket-based handler.

The switch to dirt is an obvious query and if handling the underfoot conditions, he should be in the mix under Coen. Top-weight Gareth can win Race 6, an 1800m handicap.

Trained by Ahmad bin Harmash, he should be fitter for his recent comeback behind Perfect Balance at Sharjah, his first start since March.

Veteran Untold Secret, trained by Salem bin Ghadayer, hasn’t lost any of his enthusiasm and comes here on the back of a respectable run at Sharjah.

He will need to improve to reverse form with Gareth but over a track he has won four times, he can’t be overlooked in a race not many appeal.

Costa-trained Unexposed My Verse makes her handicap debut and doesn’t look overburdened off a mark of 75.

She has shown minor ability and having only had three lifetime runs she’s open to plenty of improvement, unlike her rivals.

BEST BET

Race 2 No 6 Ghaaleb



VALUE BET

Race 3 No 3 Shamlaan

BEST SWINGER

Race 5: 6-Delorean and 3-Justice Protecol

JACKPOT

(Races 4 to 7)

R81

Leg 1: 2, 3, 7

Leg 2: 3, 4, 6

Leg 3: 1, 4, 9

Leg 4: 7, 8, 9