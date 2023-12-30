Racing tips: War Of Athena remembered

Thunee Playa stands out as Turffontein best bet.

Thunee Playa looks ready to win his maiden and rates the banker of the day when he contests Race 4 at Turffontein today. Picture: JC Photographics

Today’s Turffontein card is headlined by the Listed War Of Athena Handicap for fillies and mares over 1800m.

It’s thrilling to see 4Racing have named a race in her honour after her fantastic achievements on the racecourse of which I was privileged enough to be a part.

For those who don’t know she won the Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara with consummate ease (which included the Grade 1 SA Fillies Classic). She also was victorious in the Grade 1 Woolavington 2000, the Grade 2 Ipi Tombe Challenge and the Grade 3 Three Troikas Stakes.

These are some unbelievable races to win and the fact that she was able to do it all, proved what a great filly she was.

Paul Matchett did a wonderful job with her, and her connections were lovely people to ride for.

Overall, it’s brought back some wonderful memories of one of the best fillies I’ve ever ridden.

Last week saw the running of the Betway Lebelo Sprint and Rulership proved too strong once again, remaining undefeated for his new stable.

He looks to be a really promising sprinter and from what I saw, there is still further improvement to come, so he could be in for a big season.

On a personal note, last week was probably my toughest as unfortunately, I did not get into the winners’ box. After many years of riding, I have come to understand this is a truly difficult game and it can go like this.

It’s important through a tough time like this to remain positive and have a strong mind because I know the wheel will turn.

As we come to the end of 2023, it’s the perfect opportunity to thank every trainer and owner for their support through the year and for their continued support through the good and bad times.

I would also like to thank my agent, Tony Jacob, who has done an unbelievable job over the past year. We definitely have our disagreements over certain choices but he has done a lovely job and it’s important he knows I value him.

Reflecting on my year, there have been some great highs, the Grade 1 Betway Summer Cup in particular, and some real lows, but overall, I think this year has made me stronger both mentally and physically.

After certain events, I’ve learned to cherish the game and the winners, and I’ve understood not to take anything for granted.

Of course, family plays the biggest part in any person’s life, but I need to thank my family for their support through everything this year. Without their unwavering support of my travelling daily and the shortage of time spent with them, I would not be able to accomplish what I would like to achieve.

While this time of the year is spent by many enjoying the family festivities, I, unfortunately, continue to travel and work like every other day, and my family understands the need for it and supports me through it, and for that I am grateful.

To all the readers, may you have a superb new year and may it bring you God’s blessings and everything you desire.

Now on to today’s card. Race 1 is a Maiden Juvenile Plate over 800m and I ride King Of Kildare who is a lovely type of horse, and if not too green I’m expecting him to run a really nice race.

There are some expensive and some very well-bred unraced horses and with these races one needs to watch the betting and the horses’ canterpast.

These will be your best guide to their chances. Of the two raced runners, both have shown ability and with natural improvement both can run into the money but Ready Set Fire is my preference.

Race 2 is a Maiden Juvenile Plate for fillies over 800m and I ride Audacious. She too gives me a really nice feel in the mornings and once again if not too green, I’m expecting a positive run.

Again, there are a number of well-bred unraced horses so watch the betting and the canterpast for a guide.

Of the raced runners, I make Simply Majestic, who ran a lovely race on debut and will have improved from there, the horse to beat. Race 3 is a Maiden Plate for fillies and mares over 1600m and I ride Kadizora who is an extremely well-bred unraced filly who I don’t know much about.

However, with respect to the rest, this doesn’t look like the strongest of fields and if she is above average, she will be able to go close.

My stable companion, Forgiveness, sets the standard after a good last run when stepped up in trip and a repeat of that will see her go close again.

Regal Daughter returns after a small break and has run two good races in her latest two starts, so if close to peak fitness she is the danger.

More Than All ran well on her stable debut and must be respected.

Duchess Of Saville and Say It With Roses both ran decent races on debut and with natural improvement can be expected to run into the money.

Race 4 is a Maiden Plate over 1600m and I ride Callaburn who ran be er in his last two starts and if he continues to progress like that, he can run into the money.

Thunee Playa has run two lovely races and the form of his last start has been franked. He is the horse we all have to beat and has every opportunity to shed his maiden tag.

He is my best bet on the card. La Moohal improved last time and looks to be getting better with every run. He is the main danger.

Dark Silver finished off his debut run strongly and with natural improvement can run into the money.

Race 5 is a MR 94 Handicap for fillies and mares over 1600m and I ride Mary’s Greenlight who was disappointing in her last start after two good wins. She’ll have to return to that form to feature.

We all have On The Horizon to beat, and she looks well above average. She has her third run after a rest and was game in defeat when running over 1800m which could have just stretched her. She drops back to 1600m now which will suit and off a good draw she sets the standard.

Cape Lights is in really good form and gets the benefit of jumping from barrier No 1, which is always so beneficial. She should get the run of the race and rates the main danger.

Bonika ran another really good race last time out and is now 3kg better off with On The Horizon for a two-length beating which should bring them closer together so she should be right there.

Key Element gets blinkers added and that could make a difference, so she must go into wider bets. Race 6 is a Pinnacle Stakes over 1160m and I ride Coldhardstare. She carries just 50kg and on that alone, I think she will run into the money.

We are, however, worse off at the weights with Mrs Browning even though she beat us last time out and on that, it should be hard to reverse the form. Mrs Browning carries just 50.5kg after winning the Magnolia Handicap last time out and rates a definite danger. She must go into all bets.

Dyce is giving away loads of weight but still remains best weighted after a scintillating victory last time out. He absolutely demolished a strong field and laid down a claim to being the best sprinter around. A repeat of that performance will make him hard to beat and he could potentially be a banker in smaller bets.

Chyavana drops back in trip but also has a light weight and is another to consider for wider bets.

Race 7 is the Listed War Of Athena Handicap over 1800m and I ride Crimson Princess who gets the benefit of draw No 2. With a better run in transit, although this is a tough test, I am hoping she can run into the money. I think the three-year-olds could potentially be the fillies to beat.

Witblits has been an absolute revelation since coming up to Joburg and if she continues on that improved trajectory, she is the filly to beat. She has to overcome a wide draw and that’s not easy, but she could still be unexposed over this trip.

Let’s Go Now ran a lovely race in the Fillies Mile and we saw what the winner went on to do in the Mike de Kock Ipi Tombe Challenge, so she rates the main danger.

Bonete ran a far better race, ridden positively last time out and the winner went on to run a head second in the Grade 1 Fillies Guineas, so she must be included in all bets.

Perfect Witness is in great form but it won’t be easy giving the weight away. Tulip Tree has her third run after a rest and should be cherry ripe, so she must go into all bets.

Race 8 is a Middle Stakes over 1400m and I ride Pure Predator who drops in class so on that alone I think he will run into the money. He has always given the impression of being a really good horse and hopefully, he can get back on track.

Red Bomber has his third run after a rest and gets the benefit of a good draw. He can travel really strongly so it’s important he settles early in order to finish, but he is one of the main contenders.

Back In Business is a high-class horse who now steps up in trip. He is still unexposed and rates a massive runner.

Tirpitz won a good race last time out and although this is a much stiffer task, he can go into wider bets.

Race 9 is a MR 84 Handicap over 1400m. I ride Richard The First and he is my value bet on the card. He drops drastically in class and his last run in the WSB Grand Heritage was really good. This is the perfect opportunity for him to gain his second career win. Mo The Man gets blinkers fitted and jumps from a good gate, so he is the main danger.

Kotinos won a lovely race last time out and off draw No 1 should be right there at the finish.

Moola Man also ran well last time and can still progress further, so he must go into wider bets.

BEST BET

Race 4 No 10 Thunee Playa

VALUE BET

Race 9 No 3 Richard The First

PICK 6

R675

Leg 1: 10

Leg 2: 1, 2, 3, 6, 9

Leg 3: 1, 6, 8

Leg 4: 2, 7, 10, 11

Leg 5: 3, 7, 8

Leg 6: 1, 3, 8