Horses

Home » Sport » Horses

Avatar photo

By Mike Moon

Horse racing correspondent

4 minute read

30 Dec 2023

05:19 am

It’s no ‘gimme’ as fierce rivals go toe to toe in King’s Plate

Gimme A Prince and Gimme A Nother are surprise scratchings from big Cape Town race day.

Horseracing at Kenilworth racecourse

See It Again (left) and Charles Dickens (centre) at Kenilworth racecourse earlier this year. Picture: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images

The story of rivalry between four-year-old colts See It Again and Charles Dickens is entering racing folklore and will gain a further chapter when the 2024 L’Ormarins King’s Plate is run at Kenilworth on Saturday 6 January.

The two stars, trained by Michael Roberts and Candice Bass-Robinson, are in the lineup and completely dominate the betting – at even money and 13-10 respectively.

Much of the pair’s possible competition was swept away when ante-post third and fourth favourites Gimme A Prince and At My Command were withdrawn from the entry list at final declaration stage this week.

The new joint-third favourites – at astonishingly long odds of 16-1 – are precocious three-year-old stablemates Snow Pilot and Hluhluwe. They are among five Justin Snaith runners in the 13-horse field.

Al Muthana will try to defend the title he claimed in 2023, with the team of trainer Ricky Maingard and jockey Bernard Fayd’Herbe hoping to reprise a major upset in one of South Africa’s most important races.

Other withdrawals

Also scratched from the King’s Plate was Joburg-based Cousin Casey – presumably due to travel difficulties in the wake of a horse sickness scare.

This factor seems to have also eliminated unbeaten three-year-old filly Gimme A Nother from the Paddock Stakes, the other Grade 1 race on LKP day.

The absence of Mike de Kock’s charge and three other entries has left just seven runners in the likely starting lineup for this 1800m weight-for-age race for females.

This sets up an interesting generational battle between Equus Horse of the Year Princess Calla and Bass-Robinson’s talented sophomore duo of Beach Bomb and Red Palace.

The bookmakers don’t see much of a contest, though, posting Sean Tarry-trained Princess Calla at 5-10.

L’ORMARINS KING’S PLATE (WFA), 1600m, Grade 1, R2m

(No & draw, name, weight, MR, equipment, jockey, trainer):

1 Cosmic Highway 60 111 A Craig Zackey Dean Kannemeyer

2 Snow Pilot 55 116 A Juan Paul v’d Merwe Justin Snaith

3 Anfields Rocket 60 117 A Luyolo Mxothwa Brett Crawford

4 See It Again 60 132 BA Piere Strydom Michael Roberts

5 Montien 60 105 A Anthony Andrews Piet Botha

6 Countdown 60 108 A Raymond Danielson Glen Kotzen

7 Charles Dickens 60 132 A Aldo Domeyer Candice Bass-Robinson

8 Speed Machine 60 106 A Craig Bantam Justin Snaith

9 King Regent 60 115 A Gavin Lerena Glen Kotzen

10 Hluhluwe 55 111 A Grant van Niekerk Justin Snaith

11 Double Superlative 60 118 A Richard Fourie Justin Snaith

12 Al Muthana (AUS) 60 128 A Bernard Fayd’Herbe Ricky Maingard

13 Royal Aussie 60 118 A Muzi Yeni Justin Snaith

CARTIER PADDOCK STAKES (F&M at WFA), 1800m, Grade 1, R1m

1 Happy Chance 59.5 109 Ae Luyolo Mxothwa Brett Crawford

2 Red Palace 54 108 A Anthony Andrews Candice Bass-Robinson

3 Princess Calla 60 127 A Richard Fourie Sean Tarry

4 Beach Bomb 54 117 A Juan Paul v’d Merwe Candice Bass-Robinson

5 Love Is A Rose 59.5 99 TBA Bernard Fayd’Herbe Greg Ennion

6 Royals 54 103 A Muzi Yeni Glen Kotzen

7 Saartjie 59.5 110 A Corne Orffer Andre Nel

Read more on these topics

horse racing news

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC, Ezulweni Investments reach settlement over R102 million debt dispute
South Africa ‘Reckless’: ANC youth leader Collen Malatji calls for Zuma’s expulsion
Politics ‘When you leave ANC, don’t throw a party’ – ANCYL president criticises veterans ‘behaving like prefects’
Celebs And Viral Zahara: My late night calls with a musical healer
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe