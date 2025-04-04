Guinness-slurping horse aims high at the Grand National

Bargain-buy Hewick fancied to win Grand National.

It is not every horse lover’s cup of tea, but the Grand National is still a huge punting attraction, long regarded as the world’s greatest steeplechase, full of excitement for fans and carrying the prospect of massive winnings.

Favourites sometimes prevail, but often it’s a longish shot who’s the first to make it around the seven-kilometre, 30-fence, two-lap course at Aintree in Liverpool, UK.

Millions of Brits have their annual flutter on this race and everyone has tales of triumph, loss, humour and oddity connected to a national institution that started in 1839. As do punters around the world.

This Saturday will be no different, and already there’s a quirky story about one of the runners.

Hewick at a steal

His name is Hewick and he is famous for visiting a pub and enjoying a pint of Guinness. Other claims to fame are that he was bought for a pittance because he was so small and showed zero talent for racing in his youth.

Now he is a 10-1 third favourite in a 34-strong field for the Grand National.

Trainer John “Shark” Hanlon, described as a “man-mountain” in his local Irish press, is one of the more colourful characters on the British Isles racing scene. He is the brains behind Hewick.

Hanlon’s partner and “head lass” Rachel O’Neill bought the unprepossessing colt as a two-year-old at a boondocks sale for just £800.

Hewick trainer John Hanlon is hoping for a winning day on Saturday. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Hanlon tried him out in amateur point-to-point races in Ireland. He fell down or unseated his rider at the first few tries, but was nonetheless progressed to hurdles by an optimistic Hanlon – initially unsuccessfully.

At the 12th start, the penny dropped and Hewick started winning at small tracks like Kilbeggan and Navas. Over high fences he proved even better, steadily climbing the ratings ladder until he landed a Grade 1 title, the King George VI at Kempton and even cracked a starting slot in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

American Grand National

Hewick journeyed to the US, where he won the American Grand National. Returning home to County Carlow, he got a hero’s welcome in the local pub, The Pint Depot. A social media video headlined “So, a horse walks into a bar…” shows Hanlon and Hewick in the pub for celebratory drinks and the latter enjoying a good slurp of Guinness.

“If he wins the National, they’ll make a movie about him,” said one of the red-top newspapers this week.

That story will guarantee plenty of betting support for the big-hearted 10-year-old, but his consistent record and proven stamina should also be a factor in his popularity.

The Grand National is part of a packed TAB weekend betting menu – including the big Royal Randwick meeting in Australia, the Dubai World Cup meeting at Meydan, both of which are World Pool events.