Hot tips for this Saturday’s racing at Turffontein

Aristotle to tower above rivals and is standout as best bet on card

The final fields for Champions Day at Turffontein on Saturday 29 March were announced on Wednesday and I have some promising rides.

We have four Grade 1 races and four Grade 2 events on a 12-race card and most of the runners will be having their final gallops early next week.

I will be riding Royal Victory in the Grade 1 HKJC World Pool Premier’s Champions Challenge over 2000m and we will be hoping to pull off a race double after having won the race last year.

However, we will talk more about that in next week’s column.

Racing this Saturday takes place on the Standside track at Turffontein and there is a 10-race card to preview.

The headliner comes up in Race 9 which is a Pinnacle Stakes over 1160m where we see some quality sprinters taking their places.

I have nine carded rides and once again I’ll be hoping to be as competitive as possible.

Race 1

Race 1 is a Maiden Juvenile Plate for fillies over 1160m and I ride Matter Of Trust who is a well-bred unraced horse and I’ll be hoping for a good run.

It’s essential to watch the betting and canter past for the best guide to the chances of the other unraced horses.

Of the raced runners, Princess Keira sets the standard after a very good last run in a feature race and a repeat of that will make her hard to beat.

Queen’s Pact ran a very good race last time out and rates the main and immediate danger.

Littlemisssplendid ran well on debut and with natural improvement, should run even closer this time.

Race 2

Race 2 is a Maiden Juvenile Plate over 1160m and I ride Singleton Sam who is another very well-bred unraced horse and once again I’ll be hoping for a positive run.

And again, watch the betting and canter past for the best guide to the chances of the other unraced horses.

Of the raced runners, Blizzard Quest looks the horse we have to beat. There was support for him on debut and while he could have slightly disappointed, he was green and will improve for the run.

Simbine ran well on debut and with the expected natural improvement, he is the immediate danger.

Race 3

Race 3 is a Maiden Plate over 1000m and I ride Alesian Beau who returns from a rest and I’ll be hoping he can run into the money.

Old Fashioned is in very good form and gets a perfect opportunity to shed his maiden tag and he could be the horse to beat.

Pibe De Oro has been disappointing to date but if he returns to previous form then he is a definite danger.

Hemisphere returns from a fairly long break but if close to peak fitness, he is on the shortlist.

Race 4

Race 4 is a Maiden Plate over 1400m and I ride Knight’s Fire who will have to improve drastically on current form to feature.

Dylan’s Champ looks the horse we all have to beat on form. Unfortunately, he was scratched at the start recently and that’s a concern but Fabian Habib wouldn’t run him if there was an issue, so based on that, he’ll take all the beating.

Obsidian returns from a small break and if close to peak fitness, he’ll be the main danger.

Saudi Sweep ran a very good race after a rest and if the second run syndrome doesn’t affect her, she will be right there and must go into all bets.

Race 5

Race 5 is a Maiden Plate for fillies and mares over 1400m and I ride Lapis Lazuli who returns from a break and will have to improve on her form to feature.

Cape Saffron is the filly we all have to beat after some very good efforts and has a good opportunity to shed her maiden tag.

Winds Of Grace is having her third run after a rest and off draw No 2 is the main danger.

Art Nouveau is having her first run in the province and must be respected and included into all bets but watch the betting for a good guide to her chances.

Race 6

Race 6 is a MR 76 Handicap over 1400m and I ride Viva De Janeiro. I believe I have a very decent chance in this event and he must be included in all bets.

Just Var is in really good form and off a decent draw is the horse to beat.

Futurenaire won a good race last time out and he’ll enjoy the step up in trip and he could still be underrated, so rates a danger.

Tokyo Medaglia won a good race too and the way he finished off the race suggests he’ll love the step up in trip and is a definite inclusion into all bets.

Call Me Master and Thambi are others to consider for wider bets.

Race 7

Race 7 is a Graduation Plate over 1600m and Aristotle is the horse they all have to beat and is my best bet on the card.

He was slightly disappointing in the Grade 1 SA Classic last time out but on his penultimate start when third in the Grade 2 Gauteng Guineas, he’ll be a very hard horse to beat and is a banker in all bets.

Too Late My Mate, the selections stable companion, is the second-best weighted horse and her form is really decent so is the main danger.

Royal Force won a good race last time and is still unexposed and could still improve so he can fill Trifectas and Quartets.

Race 8

Race 8 is a Middle Stakes over 2000m and I ride Whafeef who steps up in trip again and on his previous run over this distance, where he has beaten less than a length to Tamarisk Tree, I make him one of my best rides on the day and my value bet too.

Star Coin ran a much-improved race last time out and should be cherry ripe for a bold run, so he is my main danger.

Natyam is having his second run after a rest and although he was slightly disappointing in his last start (strong betting support) this is an easier race and he must be respected.

Total Surrender and Apache Son both have some good form and must be considered for wider bets.

Race 9

Race 9 is the headliner on the card, a Pinnacle Stakes over 1160m, and I ride Mount Pilates who is a very good horse and needed his last start, so I’ll be hoping for an improved effort and I think we are one of the main contenders.

Karate Kid unfortunately lost the jockey in his latest start but on previous form, he is the horse we have to beat.

Quantum Theory returns from a small break but his latest start was a very good effort and he must be a contender.

Mrs Browning and Winter Greeting are the joint best weighted horses but both ran poor races in their latest starts although they had valid excuses, so if they return to their best form, both have definite chances.

Race 10

Race 10 is a MR 66 Handicap over 1000m and I ride Pacific who is in really good form and I think he is the horse to beat and also rates as one of my better rides on the day.

Dancing Dora was slightly disappointing in her last start but she has the form to be very competitive and rates my main danger.

Phala Millions won a good race last time out and if he repeats that form, he’ll be very competitive again.

Samoa is consistent and another honest run can be expected.

Inafix returns from a small break but if close to peak fitness, he too can be competitive.

BEST BET

Race 7 No 1 Aristotle

VALUE BET

Race 8 No 5 Whafeef

PICK 6

R1440

Leg 1: 1, 2, 9

Leg 2: 2, 3, 4

Leg 3: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10

Leg 4: 1

Leg 5: 4, 5

Leg 6: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8