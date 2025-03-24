Green talent makes for a red-hot Nursery

Esteemed by pedigree – and by Mike de Kock.

The most striking moment of the past weekend’s racing was the debut victory in Joburg of a juvenile called Esteemed.

It felt like déjà vu. Two other young colts also impressed mightily on the city track earlier in the month – Charming Cheetah and King Harald.

The new names went straight into the notebooks, but racing aficionados will not have to wait long to see the exciting young talents in action again: all three are in the line-up for the TAB SA Nursery on Champions Day at Turffontein on Saturday.

A win by 4.50 lengths

Esteemed, trained by Mike and Mathew de Kock, has a pedigree of uncommon quality, being by in-form stallion Rafeef out of an imported Australian mare by the landmark Irish sire High Chaparral. He is well named and obviously well regarded by breeder Ridgemont Stud, which has retained him for racing – along with Hollywood’s Devin Heffer.

With his background, it was no wonder he started his first race, a Maiden Juvenile Plate over 1160m, as the odds-on favourite. Ridden by visiting Canadian Ryan Munger, Esteemed got a flyer at the start then settled into a relaxed gallop three lengths off the pacesetters.

With 300m to go, Munger shook the reins and tapped the whip. The acceleration left the competition floundering as he won by 4.50 lengths easing up.

“What a classy individual!” exclaimed the jockey.

“This horse has a good mind,” commented De Kock. “He does exactly what you want him to do. He’s very laid back, but he delivers in his work and he delivered here today.”

King Harald and Charming Cheetah

Bookmakers were onto the case in a flash, chalking Esteemed up as 15-10 favourite for Saturday’s Nursery.

All over bar the shouting? Not quite.

King Harald, from trainer Roy Magner’s notable juvenile incubator, did something similar a couple of weeks earlier – justifying stable money on debut by drawing well clear of his field after looking green and unfocussed in the early stages of his race.

By Erik The Red, King Harald doesn’t boast a royal bloodline but is a rangy, big-striding fellow and realised R675,000 as a yearling for breeder Varsfontein.

“Nice horse!” was jockey Gavin Lerena’s verdict.

A week before that, Charming Cheetah surprised his connections by sliding through half a gap to snatch victory in his first appearance. Trainer Robyn Klaasen and rider Rachel Venniker both remarked on the colt’s maturity, balance and poise in a tight spot and predicted a bright future for the son of New Predator.

It is very early days in the careers of three promising youngsters, but their potential is already shining through and racegoers on Saturday will be savouring a showdown of callow youth.

The Wilgerbosdrift SA Fillies Nursery is also a highlight at the meeting with at least five of the seven runners set for a battle of precocity.

BETTING

TAB SA Nursery (Race 3):

15-10 Esteemed

33-10 King Harald, Green Diamond

4-1 Charming Cheetah

7-1 Tina Lovelace

45-1 Porridge Boy

Wilgerbosdrift SA Fillies Nursery (Race 2):

16-10 One Fine Winter

3-1 Glastonbury

4-1 Elegantrix

9-2 Arashi

13-2 Golden Palm

10-1 Clairwood Rose

16-1 Hot Cocoa

