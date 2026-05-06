Justin Snaith sets fans a Durban July poser

Craig Zackey will partner Eight On Eighteen in preparation race.

Trainer Justin Snaith likes to stir things up with his jockey bookings from time to time – possibly to spread around the bounty of his championship yard, possibly to mix and match human and equine talent, and possibly to keep the jocks on their toes, so to speak.

Nevertheless, it was mildly surprising to see the name Craig Zackey alongside one of Snaith’s superstar horses for Saturday’s meeting at Greyville.

Eight On Eighteen, a dual Grade 1 winner and runner-up in the 2025 Hollywoodbets Durban July, is usually the preserve of Richard Fourie, but that rider is paired with another Snaith candidate, Legal Counsel, in the race in question, Race 4 on a significant card.

Another regular recent Snaith hire, Andrew Fortune, partners the yard’s up-and-comer Note To Self, while visiting French jock Mickaëlle Michel does the job on Okavango, Snaith’s fourth runner (out of seven) in the Conditions Plate.

Zackey might not be a familiar frontline soldier for Snaith, but the championship-chaser does plenty of duty in the stable. Indeed, he has ridden 44 Snaith runners so far this season – and delivered eight wins.

While Zackey is entrusted with prized property on the colt’s return to racing after three months of rest, it’s unlikely he’s being lined up to ride Eight On Eighteen in the upcoming Durban July. Zackey is surely nailed on to ride The Real Prince in the Greyville showpiece – as the defending champion duo and as a retained rider for trainer Dean Kannemeyer.

Zack Lloyd partnering Eight On Eighteen?

Social media speculation is that Eight On Eighteen could be partnered in the Big One by Australian Zack Lloyd, who is being flown in by Snaith Racing for a July date.

Lloyd is the son of former SA champion jockey Jeff Lloyd, who tried unsuccessfully for decades to win the July – before emigrating Down Under with his family.

This leaves the racing chatterati speculating entertainingly about how Snaith might compile his July squad.

Current July ante-post favourite See It Again (6-1) was steered to victory in the 2026 Cape Town Met by Fortune, but the Snaith brains trust might prefer that man’s maverick genius on one of the younger candidates he has shown he gets to run well – like Wish List or Note To Self.

Other jockeys in the hunt

And what of Fourie, who is arguably the No 1 choice on the smorgasbord of aces? It’s quite likely he will opt for See It Again; but will Justin and brother Jonathan give the nod? Is his Saturday outing on Legal Counsel a pointer in another direction?

Female riding stars Michel and Rachel Venniker surely come into the Snaith conversation, too, as does Tristan Godden, who recently triumphed impressively on July hopeful Okavango.

JP van der Merwe is contracted to owner Greg Bortz, so will be earmarked for Regulation, one of Snaith’s 10 July entries who also steps out this weekend – in the WSB 1900, a traditional July pointer for which he is the ante-post favourite.

Justin Snaith will keep everyone guessing for a while yet, no doubt. He’s an ultra-canny operator and has an impish sense of humour. Everyone needs to be kept on their toes.