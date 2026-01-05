King’s Plate: posh racing, tough punting

Black Knight can shine on a blue day.

Racing fans’ pulses quicken this week as one of South Africa’s premier race meetings rolls around on Saturday: L’Ormarins King’s Plate day at Kenilworth, when everyone dresses in blue and the tone is lofty.

For hard-core punters, a R4-million Pick 6 pool and World Pool bet offerings on every race promise lots of lolly, while purists will revel in high-quality equines and razor-sharp competition. The latter makes the former a lot more difficult than usual, but no-one’s complaining.

The participation of British champion jockey Oisin Murphy is a cherry on the top and a powerful symbolic endorsement of local racing’s renaissance in recent times. Murphy’s booking agent deserves a bonus for securing him a number of choice rides on the day – particularly if he can land one of the plethora of graded races.

Eight on Eighteen

In the King’s Plate itself (Race 8), Murphy partners SA’s Horse of the Year Eight On Eighteen, who is currently a 6.00 second favourite in the ante-post betting. This colt narrowly lost out in the Hollywoodbets Durban July, has the upcoming Cape Town Met as his primary target and will be the choice of many players as he is clearly a phenomenal galloper.

The only negative for Eight On Eighteen is that he has not seen action since the July and is likely to need this run as he prepares for the Met. For a horse of his natural ability and quality, that might not be much of a problem on most days. Alongside Saturday’s red-hot opposition, it might be.

Murphy’s brightest prospects could be two crackerjack females he rides in supporting features: Mia Moo in the Grade 2 Cartier Sceptre Stakes (Race 4) and Double Grand Slam in the Grade 1 Cartier Paddock Stakes (Race 6).

The latter suggests herself as a potential exotic bets’ banker. Champion trainer Justin Snaith’s charge always puts in a whole-hearted effort and will surely give her supporters a run for their money. She could extend her winning tally to 10 (from just 20 outings) despite some stiff competition.

Perhaps the stiffest competition on the day comes in the third Grade 1 race on the card, the Cape Flying Championship, a weight-for-age dash up Kenilworth’s 1000m straight.

The current hot favourite for this prestige sprint is Highveld raider Buffalo Storm Cody, who is going for a fifth win in a row and an eighth in nine starts. He is another potential banker, but travels to Cape Town for the first time and arguably meets stronger rivals than he has before, so caution might be wise.

Player’s runners

Among those for Pick 6 players to include here is Murphy’s mount I Am Giant, who interrupted Buffalo Storm Cody’s winning spree at long odds at Greyville in July.

Race 9, the Cape of Good Hope Chairman’s Cup, offers up another banker – Holding Thumbs, who is one of the country’s better stayers in a far from crowded sector.

Golfing legend Gary Player is part owner of both Double Grand Slam and Holding Thumbs (and a few other decent prospects on the card). Unfortunately, there is no official betting market on top oats-provider of the day.

A “holding thumbs”, “white knuckle” Pick 6 perm for King’s Plate day:

1,2,3,5,10 X 1,3,7,9 X 5 X 1,2,3,5,10,12,13 X 2,5,7,8,10,13 X 4 (R840)