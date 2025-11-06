New name tops the second Summer Cup log

See It Again gets his prep run on Friday.

Atticus Finch is at No 1 on the Betway Summer Cup’s second log of likely runners – following his resounding win in the Grade 2 Allied Steelrode – Onamission Charity Mile at Turffontein on Saturday.

The Alec Laird-trained gelding was given a six-point merit-rating penalty for that performance and bookmakers have cut him to 4-1 from an opening call of 10-1 in ante-post betting for the R6-million Grade 1 race over 2000m at Turffontein on Saturday 29 November.

The current favourite for Jobug’s biggest horse race, at 3-1, is The Equator who registered two impressive wins for trainer Tony Peter at the Big T recently and sits in a comfortable 9th position on the new log.

Atticus Finch moves to the top of the “probables” at the expense of See It Again, who was scratched at the start of what was supposed to be his comeback run in a Conditions Plate over 1400m at the end of October at Greyville.

See It Again gets his first run of the season this Friday in a 1600m Conditions Plate at Greyville, where he will come up against two likely Summer Cup opponents – champion stayer King Pelles and 2023 Cup winner Royal Victory.

Trainer Michael Roberts voiced dissatisfaction at the controversial scratching of See It Again but is confident the gelding will do well on Friday.

See It Again has drifted in the ante-post market – from 8-1 to 16-1.

Three supplementary entries were included in the top 20 on the new Summer Cup log.

Eastern Cape raider My Best Shot, trained by Alan Greeff, is 16th after his runner-up finish in the Listed Betway Algoa Cup over 2000m last week. The four-year-old has 11 wins from 20 runs and will be making his first trip upcountry.

Another supplementary entry is Frank Robinson’s Shoot The Rapids, who slots in at 17 after finishing 1.50 lengths behind Pioneer Square (not in the top 20) in the Non-Black Type Michaelmas Handicap over 1900m recently.

Summer Cup logs are based on factors such as merit ratings, recent form, form over the distance, performance in preparatory races and results in graded races.

The 2nd Summer Cup log:

(ranking, horse, age and sex, merit rating, trainer)

1 ATTICUS FINCH – 6G – 127 – Alec Laird

2 SEE IT AGAIN – 6G – 125 – Michael Roberts

3 ROYAL VICTORY – 6G – 125 – Nathan Kotzen

4 KING PELLES – 5G – 122 – Gareth van Zyl

5 SON OF RAJ – 6G – 119 – Tony Peter

6 MADISON VALLEY – 5G – 116 – Frank Robinson

7 ON MY HONOUR – 4G – 116 – Glen Kotzen

8 OTTO LUYKEN – 6G – 116 – James Crawford

9 THE EQUATOR (IRE) – 5H – 117 – Tony Peter

10 LEGEND OF ARTHUR – 4C – 117 – Sean Tarry

11 SPUMANTE DOLCE – 4F – 117 – Mike/Mathew de Kock

12 PARISIAN WALKWAY – 4G – 115 – Alec Laird

13 WILD INTENT – 4G – 116 – Lucky Houdalakis

14 OLIVIA’S WAY – 4F – 112 – Roy Magner

15 SOLAR SAIL – 4G – 115 – Mark Khan

16 (Supp) MY BEST SHOT – 4G – 116 – Alan Greeff

17 (Supp) SHOOT THE RAPIDS – 5G – 112 – Frank Robinson

18 (Supp) ANFIELDS ROCKET – 6G – 109 – Grant Maroun

19 BUSSTOPINHOUNSLOW – 4G – 112 – Grant Maroun

20 WORLD OF ALICE – 4F – 106 – Sean Tarry

Next in MR order:

FUTURE PEARL – 6G – 114 – Sean Tarry

MARAUDING HORDE – 5G – 112 – Mike/Mathew de Kock

THUNEE PLAYA – 5H – 107 – Mano Pandaram

HOTARUBI – 5G – 104 – Sean Tarry

DON’T CRY FOR ME – 4G – 104 – Sean Tarry

MOCHA BLEND – 4F – 104 – Frank Robinson

NAVAJO NATION – 5G – 104 – WO/WH Marwing

THE ULTIMATE KING – 4G – 103 – Tony Peter

CHESTNUT BOMBER – 4G – 97 – Johan Janse van Vuuren

(Supp) MASTERSHIP – 5G – 96 – Dianne Stenger

PIONEER SQUARE – 4G – 96 – Candice Dawson

COCOMELON – 4F – 95 – Sean Tarry

RIVER ROMEO – 6G – 95 – Mano Pandaram

OBSIDIAN – 4G – 94 – Johan Janse van Vuuren

INFINITE WONDER – 8G – 91 – Mano Pandaram

DIWALI ROCKET – 4G – 89 – Mano Pandaram

Scratched:

OKAVANGO – Justin Snaith

FIERY PEGASUS – Joe Soma

CONFEDERATE – Fabian Habib

RULE BY FORCE – Joe Soma

POETS WARRIOR – Mike Azzie

GREETING MY MASTER – Alec Laird

ARISTOTLE – Alec Laird

COUNT HUHTIKUU – James Crawford

PUMPKIN PIE – Candice Dawson

ENFLAME – Candice Dawson