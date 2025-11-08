It’s strictly a revenge dance-off between two top fillies

Anotherdanceforme v Quickstepgal.

It’s been dubbed “a clash for the ages” and the Western Cape Fillies Championship certainly has a grudge match element to it. Also intriguing is the fact that the two favourites are both raiders to the powerful racing hub of Cape Town.

The chief protagonists’ names – Anotherdanceforme and Quickstepgal – suggest a dance-off in the style of TV show Strictly Come Dancing. Fancy footwork might be needed, especially after the previous encounter between the two fillies ended up with a disputed result, an objection and joy of vindication alongside disgruntlement.

Trainer Tienie Prinsloo reckons his Quickstepgal would have beaten Anotherdanceforme had the latter not hung in badly and cut her off in the Golden Slipper over 1400m at Greyville on Durban July day. The stipes didn’t agree and Tienie lost his objection deposit.

Saturday’s Grade 2 race at Kenilworth provides the stage for revenge.

Anotherdanceforme, trained in Gqeberha by Alan Greeff, tops the betting boards at 1.90, with Durban’s Quickstepgal next on offer at 4.30.

Anotherdanceforme is unbeaten in six starts and has won her last two over 1400m, the distance in this R450,000 contest. Quickstepgal has won four of six and is also proven over the trip. The draw is of small consequence in a 10-horse field.

Justin Snaith-trained She’s My World (14.00) has the slight advantage of pole position as she goes for a hattrick.

All the other runners are highly talented and should be considered for Swingers, Trifectas and Quartet bets – available through the Betway platform. A short-list would include Princess Of Gaul (9.50), Stormwatch (7.00), Wish List (17.00) and Electromagnetism (19.00).

