Piere Strydom to See It Again and more after Durban July

Piere Strydom intends to keep going as long as the body is able and he is having fun.

For those of you who are speculating that Piere Strydom will announce his retirement should See It Again win Saturday’s Hollywoodbets Durban July, here’s a piece of advice for you. Forget it!

Strydom is clearly relishing his twilight racing years and it sees it will continue as long as he is capable of riding and is enjoying himself.

“I’m riding at 58kg and above, I’m not taking a lot of rides and I don’t have to ride at every meeting,” said Strydom on Tuesday.

“My win percentage is right up there, I’ve had two Grade 1 winners in the past periods and I don’t have to ride at every meeting.

“I’m having fun.” The future is looking bright and Strydom can report that he has extended his contract to ride for ASSM Racing Syndicate, and a trip to Ireland later in the year is in the offing.

“Nic Jonsson has received an invitation from an Irish club to bring See It Again to run in a major event in Ireland, I think in mid-September, and I’ve agreed to ride him if it’s on.”

Michael Roberts-trained See It Again is currently 5-1 second favourite for the R5-million Grade 1 race over 2200m at Hollywoodbets Greyville and Strydom is hoping his mount will go one better than last year when beaten 0.25 lengths by Winchester Mansion.

He has won the Durban July four times – in 1996 on London News for Alec Laird, 2001 on Trademark for Mike Bass, 2012 on Pomodoro for Sean Tarry and 2016 on The Conglomerate for Joey Ramsden – and needs one more to equal the record of five held by Anton Marcus.

While he is riding one of the favourites, See It Again has not captured much attention. Most of the talk is about the three-year-olds, in particular Green With Envy and Flag Man, Future Swing and Oriental Charm. See It Again seems to be falling under the radar.

“Possibly that’s because it will be his second run from a rest and perhaps some people were not all that impressed with his gallop last week,” he said. “I was reasonably happy. When we came into the straight I asked him to quicken which he did nicely, and when we hit the line and I looked back my stablemates were about three lengths back.

“But he is a lazy horse and I’m sure he will be a lot better once in a race.

“But if you analyse the race, he’s got top weight and this is only his second run since the Cape Met. Those are the negatives.

“But of the older horses he’s probably the best. So, it’s either See It Again or the three-year-olds.”

Strydom admits to being very impressed with current favourite Green With Envy.

“He has an unbelievable turn of foot. The way he’s been ridden in his last two at Greyville, he only has to be a couple of lengths closer coming into the straight and he should win easily.

“The only question is, will he get a clear run?”

While he believes Flag Man may have been a little flattered by his close finish to Green With Envy in the Daily News 2000, Strydom does feel Gareth van Zyl’s charge is talented and might not be as troubled by the No 17 draw as most people may think.

“The way he runs reminds me of Pomodoro and The Conglomerate who both won from wide draws. They had the gate speed to hold their positions and move in when the gaps opened. But if you can’t keep your position you are forced to drop too far back and then it will be tough.”

And how does he view the race for See It Again?

“If he gets the run he had last time and he runs to his best form, he has a massive chance. Last year he had such a smooth run that coming into the straight we got two three lengths on the others for nothing.

“Hopefully it will be the same this time.”

On the subject of equaling the record of July winners, Strydom remarked: “I would prefer to break it, but if I do win it, the first thing I’m going to do is ruffle up Nic Jonsson’s hair and then inform Anton that I’m right up there now!”